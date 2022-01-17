AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

It seems like things are tracking for the Broncos to officially be sold in the next few months or so, ending a saga that’s dragged on for years. A lot will change after that, but John Elway hopes his role with the team doesn’t. He stepped down as GM last year and into a senior consulting role with the organization.

“Who knows where that is and where that falls, but I do have interest in being a part of it,” Elway said via KUSA’s Mike Klis. “The Broncos have been in my life for 40 years, so I’d to be a part of it. So it’s a matter of seeing how everything plays out and what’s going to happen. I’m sure there will be a lot of things going on, but I would definitely like to be involved.”

The Broncos declared $11,282,344 in unused cap space to roll over for 2021, though this figure will be audited for incentives by the NFL before becoming official. (Field Yates)

Chiefs

Things haven’t come quite as easily for the Chiefs this season as they’ve been accustomed to, and that’s how their wildcard playoff game against the Steelers started with QB Patrick Mahomes throwing an interception and Kansas City falling behind on a defensive touchdown from Steelers OLB T.J. Watt. But they snapped out of it and Mahomes ended the game with five touchdown passes in a 42-21 win.

“We came back with energy,” Mahomes said postgame via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “That first quarter, we were playing tentative. It started with me. I think when we got to that second quarter, we kind of got back to who we are. And hopefully we can keep this momentum going to next week.”

The Chiefs declared $1,322,092 in unused cap space to roll over for 2021, though this figure will be audited for incentives by the NFL before becoming official. (Field Yates)

Raiders

Per the Athletic’s Vic Tafur, Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia said he has had “some conversations” with owner Mark Davis about the full-time role. He added he understands there’s some “due process” to the search and he expects to speak with Davis again before the end of the week.

said he has had “some conversations” with owner about the full-time role. He added he understands there’s some “due process” to the search and he expects to speak with Davis again before the end of the week. The Raiders declared $299,540 in unused cap space to roll over for 2021, though this figure will be audited for incentives by the NFL before becoming official. (Field Yates)