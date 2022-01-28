AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

According to James Palmer, Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett presented the best plan for all three phases of the game.

Palmer says Hackett's innovative approach towards coaching brought the competitive edge GM George Paton was looking for.

Beyond that, Hackett's ability to command a room whether it be with the players or coaching staff was a huge positive that helped land him the job. (Palmer)

Hackett spent time all over the Broncos facility during his visit, and spoke with CEO Joe Ellis about ownership and its future. (Palmer)

Palmer says those involved with the head coaching search loved how Hackett pointed out things he could change or improve while walking through the building.

Paton genuinely listened to input from everyone involved with the search, and even though everyone agreed on Hackett, Paton still took time to evaluate every possibility before making a final decision to make Hackett the team’s head coach. (Palmer)

Hackett’s relationship with fellow coaches on Green Bay’s staff was something the search group noticed and felt was important to have in the building. (Palmer)

Hackett is a big fan of Packers OL coach Adam Stenavich and would like him to serve as the team’s offensive coordinator, though others are expected to be interviewed. If Hackett calls plays as expected, the Broncos may need permission from the Packers to interview Stenavich. (Mike Klis)

Paton outlined what the team saw in Hackett: "Nathaniel Hackett is a dynamic leader & coach whose intelligence, innovation & charisma impressed us from the start of this process. In addition, Nathaniel is an outstanding teacher and communicator with a strong vision for all 3 phases of our team. He will bring positive energy & enthusiasm to the entire Broncos organization as our head coach. Creating a winning, competitive environment for the players, coaches and staff-and doing it through personal connections and efficiency-is a big part of his plan. "From developing younger players to working with all-time greats as a key part of winning teams, Nathaniel has had tremendous success in this league. He's a student of the game and knows how to put players in position to win. "I could not be more excited to partner with Nathaniel and welcome him along with his family-his wife, Megan, and children Harrison, London, Briar and Everly-to the Denver Broncos." (Klis)

Rams DB/Passing Game Coordinator Ejiro Evero is considered the heavy favorite for the team’s defensive coordinator job. Evero worked under former Broncos HC Vic Fangio in San Francisco and Chargers HC Brandon Staley in Los Angeles, so there’s familiarity with the team’s system. Evero and Hackett also have a connection going back to college. (Klis)

KUSA’s Mike Klis reports new Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett is signing a four-year contract with the team.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave an update on S Tyrann Mathieu‘s status ahead of their matchup with the Bengals.

“Tyrann is still in the protocol, but he did practice. We think he’ll be ready to roll in a day or so,” Reid said, via Matt McMullen. “We’ll see tomorrow. I think he’s going to be OK.”

Raiders

Tashan Reed of The Athletic wonders why the Raiders haven’t interviewed, or at least requested one, with Patriots consultant Eliot Wolf for their GM position.

Reed is also surprised that the team hasn't requested an interview with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy.

While Bieniemy would be Reed's top choice for the next head coach in Las Vegas, he would also like to see Ed Dodds hired as the team's general manager.

When it comes to possible extensions, Reed believes that QB Derek Carr, DE Maxx Crosby, and WR Hunter Renfrow all deserve them this offseason.

, DE , and WR all deserve them this offseason. Aside from tackles Kolton Miller and Alex Leatherwood, Reed believes that the remaining offensive line spots could see changes this offseason, with Reed noting that this is the area that needs the most attention.