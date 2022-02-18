AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos’ impending free-agent RB Melvin Gordon said that he does not want to “take a backseat” to RB Javonte Williams and is confident that the second-year back will take a larger role in Denver’s offense next season.

“I know eventually they want him to be the guy and to take over,” Gordon said, via The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “And the thing is, I’m still fairly young and I still want to compete at a high level. I just don’t wanna take a backseat.”

However, Gordon added that he hasn’t gotten the sense that he’ll be pushed out by GM George Paton.

“So I don’t know at what point they’re just gonna to be like, ‘OK, we’re gonna to make him the guy and just kind of put Melvin on the backburner.’ That’s something to worry about, but I haven’t really gotten that from George [Paton]. He sounds as if he likes both of us a lot [and] feels he can use both of us to help the team win.”

According to Justin Melo, the Broncos were among teams that had a “long meeting” with Miami WR Mike Harley Jr. at the 2022 Senior Bowl.

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach made it clear that they’re interested in bringing back OLB Melvin Ingram this offseason.

“His leadership and his approach, I think, elevated everyone else’s game,” Veach said, via ESPN.com. “I don’t think it was just a fluke that the defense kind of took off from there. We had a really good string of late-season football and I think he was a huge part of that.

“He’ll go through the process of taking some time and getting with his family and seeing where he wants to play and what makes sense for him. But I do think if a guy like Melvin decides he wants to come back and play, I think that we would be at the top of his list and that’s something we’ll work to keep the dialogue open with.”

Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders plan to hire Frank Okam as the team’s defensive line coach, according to Aaron Wilson.