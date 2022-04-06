AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Russell Wilson‘s personal QB Jake Heaps recalled his time playing alongside Wilson with the Seahawks in 2017.

“My first opportunity to run into Russell was becoming his teammate. From the outside, you wonder if Russell Wilson is really the type of guy he is. A guy who has no time for sleep. A guy who is really dedicated to the process the way he claims to be. From the moment I got there, it was evident he is all about that,” said Heaps, via Troy Renck of ABC Denver.

Heaps doesn’t think Wilson necessarily is playing with a chip on his shoulder but is instead excited to continue building with the Broncos.

“He doesn’t need a chip on his shoulder because I think that’s fleeting. If you look at the way he’s wired, the experience he’s had, the conversation surrounding him, I just think more than anything else he’s so excited about this new opportunity he has in Denver. He’s excited to build on what he’s already done in his career. He feels like he’s just getting started. And I truly believe that as well,” said Heaps

Chiefs

"They're looking for speed and someone who is a big-time yards after the catch guy. If [Ohio State WR] Chris Olave is on the board, he could be their guy." The Chiefs have two first-round picks at No. 29 and No. 30. The same longtime executive quoted above also told Lombardo Penn State WR Jahan Dotson could be a fit for Kansas City.

Count Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes as among those who is interested to see how the offense changes to replace Hill: "I'm very interested, honestly, because obviously we got a lot more to two-high shell zone coverages this last year and for a while it had a lot of success against us." (Albert Breer)

Raiders

Texas Tech WR Erik Ezukanma had a pre-draft visit with the Raiders. (Billy Marshall)