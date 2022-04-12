AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that one of his primary goals this season is to ensure that QB Russell Wilson is comfortable.

“It’s so important to make sure he’s comfortable in everything that he does,” Hackett said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “From the cadence to the way that you just call a play is so important because when you go out there and all 80,000 people are screaming at you, you want it to be natural. … We do so much of the same stuff [as Wilson did with Seattle]. It’s just about getting that language to be able to cross over.”

Georgia Tech S/LB Tariq Carpenter has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Broncos. (Ryan Fowler)

Chiefs

Jackson State EDGE James Houston visited the Kansas City Chiefs. (Wilson)

visited the Kansas City Chiefs. (Wilson) Fayetteville State CB Joshua Williams has had a top 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Tony Pauline)

has had a top 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Tony Pauline) Toledo CB Samuel Womack had a top 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Pauline)

Raiders

The Raiders had a top 30 visit with Tennessee CB Alontae Taylor . (Tony Pauline)

. (Tony Pauline) Miami DT Jonathan Ford visited the Las Vegas Raiders. (Aaron Wilson)