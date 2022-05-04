AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Russell Wilson appeared on Good Morning Football to compliment the receivers he will be working with in 2022 Broncos QBappeared on Good Morning Football to compliment the receivers he will be working with in 2022 Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick know how to attack the football. Jerry Jeudy knows how to get open, over and over and over again, and can snag the ball on top of guys’ heads. KJ Hamler , a guy that’s super fast… I’ve seen a warrior in him.” ( : “andknow how to attack the football.knows how to get open, over and over and over again, and can snag the ball on top of guys’ heads., a guy that’s super fast… I’ve seen a warrior in him.” ( Peter Schrager

The Broncos invited Northern Colorado DB Komotay Koffie to their rookie minicamp. (Troy Renck)

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach said he’s optimistic about the organization’s chances next season despite losing Tyreek Hill, Tyrann Mathieu, and the AFC West improving.

“We have the guys and we have the wiring to be really good,” Veach said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “Given our track record, given our coaching staff … I feel optimistic, I’d say.”

Veach reiterated that he feels good about their offseason and thinks they added talent to the roster.

“I feel pretty good about the work we did in the offseason,” Veach said. “We had a lot of things we had to accomplish. I feel good about our approach. I feel good about the plan we had. It was tricky, especially when the receiver market went crazy. I feel good not just about the talent we added but the quantity. I think we added a lot of good talent.”

Veach added that it could be a “transitional period” for first-round CB Trent McDuffie, first-round DE George Karlaftis, third-round LB Leo Chenal, and recently signed S Justin Reid.

“There could be a transitional period here with these guys, too,” Veach said. “You’re talking about a rookie corner and a rookie linebacker and a rookie defensive end, a safety that was brought in from Houston. That’s a lot of moving parts there. It looks good on paper, but there’s a ton of work that has to be done.”

Raiders

Raiders UDFA DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa signed a deal with the team that includes $207,000 total guaranteed, $197,000 of the base salary guaranteed, plus a $10,000 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)