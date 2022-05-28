AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos OLB Malik Reed is embracing the competition at outside linebacker and believes that everybody competing against each other will make the group better as a whole.

“I feel like it’s a position they prioritize to really be a force out there on the field,” Reed said. “That’s what you want. You can’t have enough guys that can rush the passer and enough guys that can set the edge. It’s good to have a lot of guys that are out there, and competition brings the best out of everybody. I’m excited for it,” Reed said, via Broncos Wire.

Chiefs

Former Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy believes that Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy‘s coaching style is the reason why he doesn’t have a head coaching job in the NFL.

“The reason why I ain’t finished is because, me and (inaudible) had our differences about different things,” McCoy said, via Chiefs Wire. “I’m going to say this: There’s a reason why every year they hype him up to get a coaching job, head coach or offensive coordinator, somewhere else and he don’t get one.”

McCoy doubled down, saying that Bienemy’s coaching style is the reason why he’s not a head coach in the NFL.

“Listen, because some players, he talks a certain way and some players will take it. I wouldn’t take it,” McCoy said. “Some of the questions I would ask, everybody is accountable. That’s why (he’s not getting hired). It’s not because he is a black coach. That’s not the reason — the reason is — I won’t get into that. There is a reason why, every year he goes to get a job, and then the time comes and nobody hires him because they know the type of coach he really is.”

Raiders

Regarding Colin Kaepernick‘s workout with the Raiders, HC Josh McDaniels wouldn’t elaborate on their evaluation of his performance this week.

“We will only talk about the people that are on our team,” McDaniels said, via Tashan Reed of The Athletic. “We really don’t make comments about the evaluations that we made or what they look like, what they didn’t look like, strengths and weaknesses. … If players are added to the team then, obviously, we will talk about them at that point.”

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby said their defense has “responded really well” to new DC Patrick Graham.

“Coach Graham is a great coach,” Crosby said. “He’s very straightforward with what he wants. He’s got a lot of confidence and I feel like it passes down to the players. Just having him out there and learning from him, it’s been awesome. The guys have responded really well. We’re just trying to improve and learn every single day.”

As for OL Alex Leatherwood, McDaniels said he participated at tackle in Thursday’s practice but intends on moving him around to determine his best role.

“Each one of the guys up front, we’ve got some guys center and guard, we’ve got some guys playing on the right side and the left side, we’ve got some guys playing tackle and guard,” McDaniels said. “(Playing tackle) was a little bit of a focus of that today for (Leatherwood), but ultimately, we’re going to try to figure out who the best five are that can give us the best chance of success every play. He’s certainly working his butt off right now to try to give us the right stuff wherever we put him.”