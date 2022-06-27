AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos seem to have LT Garett Bolles as their only solidified spot on the offensive line, with the rest up for grabs between players such as Graham Glasgow, Dalton Risner, Quinn Meinerz, Netane Muti, Lloyd Cushenberry, and rookie Luke Wattenberg on the inside.

At right tackle, Billy Turner, Tom Compton, and Calvin Anderson will compete to become the new starter under OC Justin Outten, who noted that the competitions will hopefully be decided by Week 1.

“It’s going to be a competitive environment in that room all the way through training camp,” Outten said, via BroncosWire.com. “Like I’ve said before when the pads come on, that’s traditionally when you start to see the movement and you see the solidification upfront. That’s when you get an idea of who your guys are going to be.”

Chiefs

Chiefs first-round DE George Karlaftis called DT Chris Jones one of the best players in the league.

“Chris (Jones) is absolutely one of the best players in the league, and he is just a presence on the field and off the field too,” Karlaftis said, via Chiefs Wire. “He has this aura about him if you will.”

Karlaftis is looking to learn everything he can from Jones and believes that playing next to him will help his game as well.

“I’m just trying to learn from him,” Karlaftis continued. “Playing next to him is just so great because he does so many great things on the field, and you can work off of him. It’s been really good.”

Raiders

The New York Times has reported on some of the negative workplace cultures that are being alleged at the Las Vegas Raiders organization under owner Mark Davis and former President Dan Ventrelle.

Former H.R. employee Nicole Adams has filed a complaint involving racial discrimination and retaliation after she reported concerns about unequal treatment and pay. She also alleges that she created job descriptions that allowed the team to avoid paying overtime to some employees.

Adams also claims that some women were told what to wear to work and were accused of being a distraction to the men in the office. She then refused a severance package when she was fired by the team, meaning she is able to make claims against the team and publically share her experiences.

“I just started wearing pants because I felt like I couldn’t wear skirts or dresses, or I would be seen as being provocative,” Adams said, via Pro Football Talk. “Dan was involved in every situation that happened, every situation of harassment, every situation of a hostile working condition.”

“Eventually, I will have something to say about all of this, but not right now,” Davis added. “Every time someone was let go, every time someone was retaliated against or pushed out, every time they had to leave feeling less than themselves, it hurt me. In the role of an H.R. professional, you’re supposed to protect people from things like that, but I had no power to do so.”

Both the NFL and Davis refused to comment on the claims, with Davis saying he will speak on them at some point in the near future. The league has said they will be promptly looking into the circumstances surrounding Ventrelle and the organization.