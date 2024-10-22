Raiders Make Four Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed QB Desmond Ridder to the active roster off the Cardinals’ practice squad.

In correspondence, the Raiders placed QB Aidan O’Connell on injured reserve. Additionally, Las Vegas signed WR Terrace Marshall and TE Trevon Wesco to the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Raiders’ practice squad:

Ridder, 25, was a four-year starter at Cincinnati and quarterbacked the school to a berth in the College Football Playoff in 2021, the first time ever a non-Power 5 school had earned that distinction. The Falcons used the No. 74 overall pick in the third round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ridder signed a four-year $5,362,959 contract that includes a $1,080,334 signing bonus with the Falcons. He was entering the third year of his deal and was set to make a salary of $985,000 in 2024 when Atlanta traded him to the Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore.

In 2023, Ridder appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and completed 64.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,836 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He’s added 53 rush attempts for 193 yards and five touchdowns.