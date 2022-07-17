AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos second-round EDGE Nik Bonitto has drawn some comparisons to former Broncos OLB Von Miller.

“I’ve been watching him since I was young,” Bonitto said of Miller, via BroncosWire.com. “Really in the game, just watching him, he’s a guy I’ve always looked at as the pinnacle to what the great edge rusher is and he’s the standard of what I want to be.

"Just watching him, just seeing a lot of things he's done in the game — things I want to accomplish. I know I'm going to have to work to get to where he's at and to have the success that he's had — the great things he's done in this game. He's definitely at the top of the list, for sure."

Chiefs

Chiefs S Justin Reid has taken on a leadership role within Kansas City’s locker room after joining the team this offseason, a role which he is starting to embrace.

“A lot of guys throw around the term ‘being a leader,‘” Reid said, via Chiefs Wire. “Being a leader isn’t just about saying the right things, it’s about doing the right things. It’s about being a force multiplier and when you’re on the field, everyone picks up their game a bit more.”

The team’s two first-round picks, CB Trent McDuffie and DE George Karlaftis have made positive impressions already upon Reid.

“I think the first thing is that they came in with the right mentality,” Reid said. “They came in with their eyes wide open, ears wide listening, they take in advice from the older guys, the vets and coaches. This is no easy defense to just jump into. There are a lot of pieces that go into and mentally it’s very heavy. But George Karlaftis, Trent McDuffie and all the other guys who have come in have really had the right attitude. They’re getting coached up very well. They all have a very high motor and (are) excited to be here.”

Raiders Vincent Bonsignore of The Las Vegas Review-Journal mentions the Raiders are in no rush to get their 2022 draft class on the field and will look to develop their rookies, after making their first selection in the third round, which was G Dylan Parham out of Memphis.