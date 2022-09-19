AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett commented on some of the frustrations that were felt by the fans, despite the team’s win over the Texans in Week 2.

“I would be booing myself,” Hackett told reporters. “I was getting very frustrated. We get down to the red zone two times. Don’t get another touchdown, which is unbelievably frustrating. I don’t think we have scored in there yet. That’s something that all of our guys have to step it up. Whether we run the ball more, whatever we’re doing, we just have to execute at a higher level.”

Hackett and QB Russell Wilson were asked about fans counting down the play clock, as it seemed the team was having trouble getting plays off in time.

“I guess that was helpful if needed,” Wilson told reporters. “I guess they do that in basketball sometimes — you know, I’ve been around some basketball players and stuff like that. You know, this crowd was amazing tonight. Once again, how they were especially when the defense was out there with the game on the line — I know how hard that is as a quarterback hearing all of that noise and all that tenacity. That was great that our fans we’re really into it and just a great football crowd for sure.”

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II is considered day-to-day following tests on his shoulder which forced him to leave the game.

KUSA’s Mike Klis reports Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (ribs) is also considered day-to-day yet his Week 3 status is currently unknown.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says the team is using a wait-and-see approach with K Harrison Butker‘s ankle and won’t commit to him returning in Week 3. (Matt Derrick)

Raiders

Despite holding a 20-0 halftime lead over the Arizona Cardinals and a 23-7 lead in the fourth quarter, the Raiders ultimately couldn’t hold on, falling 29-23 in overtime. The loss drops them to 0-2 which has historically been hard to overcome.

“We have to learn how to win,” Raiders QB Derek Carr said via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It starts with me. It always will.”