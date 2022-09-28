AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb feels that Denver has the best defense in the NFL and thinks that the offense will eventually put it together as well “when the flood gates are going to open.”
“I don’t mean to sound too brash, but I think we’re the best defense in the league,” Chubb said, via Jon Heath of USAToday.com. “We’ve put it on film and on tape. We just have to keep on doing it.”
Chiefs
Chiefs second-round WR Skyy Moore has been patiently waiting for his chance and HC Andy Reid told the media that it is coming sooner rather than later.
“We actually had some in for him this game and it didn’t work out that way — we didn’t have a ton of first- and second-down calls, and that we got to do better with,” Reid said, via Pro Football Talk. “And so, his number didn’t get dialed up as much as we wanted. When it did, the defense didn’t play it the way where he would be open. But it’ll come, we’re through game three here now. His time will come. We’ll just keep working on it.”
- NFL EVP Jeff Miller says the Buccaneers and Chiefs game is up in the air, adding: “until we know more about the storm, it’s gonna be difficult to make that decision.” (Albert Breer)
- Miller went on to say that if a venue change is needed, the game will be played in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Judy Battista)
- Chiefs K Harrison Butker returned to practice on Wednesday after dealing with an ankle issue. (Adam Teicher)
Raiders
- According to PFN’s Aaron Wilson, the Raiders held a player’s only meeting to discuss the issues with the team that have dropped them to 0-3 after a loss to the Titans in Week 3. Wilson adds sources emphasized to him there are multiple things to blame for the poor start: “It’s complicated.”
- Other sources blamed the issues on personnel, saying that despite the big moves the Raiders made to add stars like WR Davante Adams and OLB Chandler Jones this offseason, the Raiders weren’t a “quick fix.” They have key weaknesses on the offensive line and in the secondary right now, especially with LB Denzel Perryman and CB Nate Hobbs hurts.
- Said one league source defending the slow start to HC Josh McDaniels‘ Las Vegas tenure: “This team, if you look really closely, is not set up right to succeed. It’s going to take time and patience and getting more of the players that Josh and [GM] Dave [Ziegler] want in there before they can really be competitive. They’re in a loaded division that has great quarterbacks and they inherited a mess. There are a lot of good reasons why Mayock and Gruden are no longer there. This is a heavy-lifting job for Josh and Dave. It’s not a quick-fix situation. The owner, Mark Davis, understands that and is on board with what they’re doing. It’s hard to watch right now, though.”
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Raiders CB Rock Ya-Sin did not suffer a serious knee injury, but rather a strain which will put his Week 4 availability in question.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!