AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb feels that Denver has the best defense in the NFL and thinks that the offense will eventually put it together as well “when the flood gates are going to open.” “I don’t mean to sound too brash, but I think we’re the best defense in the league,” Chubb said, via Jon Heath of USAToday.com. “We’ve put it on film and on tape. We just have to keep on doing it.”

Chiefs

Chiefs second-round WR Skyy Moore has been patiently waiting for his chance and HC Andy Reid told the media that it is coming sooner rather than later.

“We actually had some in for him this game and it didn’t work out that way — we didn’t have a ton of first- and second-down calls, and that we got to do better with,” Reid said, via Pro Football Talk. “And so, his number didn’t get dialed up as much as we wanted. When it did, the defense didn’t play it the way where he would be open. But it’ll come, we’re through game three here now. His time will come. We’ll just keep working on it.”