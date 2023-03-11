AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Mike Klis could see the Broncos trading one, but not both when it comes to wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.
- According to Justin Melo, Purdue TE Payne Durham had formal interviews with the Broncos and Buccaneers at the Combine and will soon meet with the Bears, Bills, Cowboys, and Rams.
Chiefs
- Mike Garafolo reports that the Chiefs P Tommy Townsend the low tender as a restricted free agent is worth $2.6m this season if he signs it.
- The team would get no compensation if Townsend opts to sign an offer sheet with another team and the Chiefs choose not to match it.
Raiders
- Jeremy Fowler reports that Raiders LB Denzel Perryman plans to hit the open market when free agency begins as he was unable to reach a new deal with the team.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!