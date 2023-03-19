AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Broncos’ deal with CB Tremon Smith is for two years with a $5 million base and includes $2.5 million guaranteed and a $1.4 million signing bonus.
- The Broncos checked in about signing S Nick Scott late in the process before he ultimately ended up with the Bengals. (Aaron Wilson)
Chiefs
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs’ contract with DE Charles Omenihu is for two years at $16 million with a maximum value of $20 million. The deal includes $10.6 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $7.5 million.
- Michigan WR Ronnie Bell met with the Chiefs at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Raiders
- Raiders LB Robert Spillane signed a two-year, $7 million deal that includes a $1.6 million signing bonus, base salaries of $1.445 million and $1.845 million and a $1.2 million roster bonus in 2024 that’s guaranteed for skill and injury. (Aaron Wilson)
- Spillane’s 2023 base salary is guaranteed and he can make up to $255,000 annually in per-game active roster bonuses. There’s also an annual $200,000 workout bonus.
