AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Broncos RB Dwayne Washington was fined $6,472 for unnecessary roughness.
Chiefs
- Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco was fined $4,943 for unnecessary roughness.
Raiders
Since Raiders HC Antonio Pierce and GM Champ Kelly were elevated into their interim positions, there’s been a sense that they have a real chance to stick in their position. Raiders owner Mark Davis went against the recommendation of his locker room last time he had a head coaching decision, choosing to hire Josh McDaniels instead of sticking with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. This time, the locker room again seems to be staunchly behind the interim.
“Selfishly, I want them to continue to be the head coach and GM,” Raiders DE Maxx Crosby said in an interview on NFL Network. “I’ve been very honest with them. I’ve told Mark the same thing. For me, I take it as an extra motivation to help this team win, so they can be in the position they are now for the long term.”
