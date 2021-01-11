AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos let the practice squad contracts for DL Darius Kilgo and K Taylor Russolino expire. (Troy Renck)

Chiefs

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy , who has drawn interest from several teams including the Jaguars, Lions, Falcons, Chargers, and Jets, is saying privately he wants to remain in Kansas City until he lands the perfect job for him.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said on KCSP 610 Sports Radio that it would be absurd for Bieniemy not to land a head coaching job this year: "His track record speaks for itself. The type of man he is, the way he can control and be a leader of the locker room and the way that he coaches and schemes he brings to us. If he doesn't, people are crazy."

Raiders

The Raiders didn’t exactly take the leap they were hoping for in 2020 in their first year in Las Vegas. The team ran out of gas in the second half of the regular season for the second year in a row and fell short of the playoffs again. Raiders HC Jon Gruden has now gone 4-12, 7-9 and 8-8 in his first three seasons, which is technically an improvement. Owner Mark Davis said, however, he doesn’t see that as “real progress,” though he’s happy with Gruden and GM Mike Mayock going forward regardless and hopeful for better results in a year without a pandemic.

“In Year 1 with Jon, it was a deconstructive phase where he wanted to get things down to more salary cap control and really start building the team,” Davis said via Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We made a little progress in Year 2 but obviously not enough. Mike then came in and our drafting and player management was a little different. I thought we made some progress there. We were really looking forward to this inaugural season in Las Vegas — our new practice facility and everything else. All the things we dreamed of were coming true. But this season — and I’ve said it many, many, many times — life got in the way with the virus.”