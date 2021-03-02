AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

KUSA’s Mike Klis thinks now that the Cardinals have paid DE J.J. Watt $15.5 million, Broncos’ LB Von Miller could also see a similar deal if he were to hit the open market.

, Kaye believes it would be hard for Denver to bring him back if he tries to command $10 million per season as he did in free agency last year. Troy Renck of TheDenverChannel.com mentions three cornerbacks who the Broncos could acquire, including drafting CB Patrick Surtain II or Caleb Farley and even signing a free agent such as Steelers’ CB Mike Hilton.

Chiefs

One of the ways the Chiefs can get under the cap and set themselves up to address needs in free agency is by an extension for S Tyrann Mathieu, who counts for more than $19 million on the books for 2021. Chiefs GM Brett Veach acknowledged that’s on the to-do list of things to work out, as they can’t just hand a blank check to a soon-to-be 29-year-old defensive back, even one as good as Mathieu.

“We’ll have some work to do,” Veach said via the Athletic’s Nate Taylor. “Enough can’t be said about Tyrann and his importance to this team, both on the field and in the locker room. He’s proven to be a great leader. We’ll certainly go to work with him and his agents to see what we can get done. We hope that he’s here with the organization for years to come.”

Veach also suggested he wasn’t happy with the current state of the pass rush and could make a move to address the defensive line.

“Football 101 is get a quarterback and then build through the offensive and defensive lines,” Veach said. “You can make a case for that on the defensive side and continuing to throw money and resources on the defensive line.”

He specifically highlighted the defensive line, linebackers and offensive line as places Kansas City is aiming to bolster.

“On the defensive side, like our secondary,” Veach said. “I think depth at the linebacker position and defensive line will be something that we’ll try to address, either through free agency or the draft. We’re certainly going to look on the offensive line, the defensive line and the linebacker position to get better.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Derek Carr is annually doubted as the answer at the position by the media and even some fans. But Carr has the full-throated support of many in the locker room, including Raiders FB Alec Ingold.

“That doesn’t make sense to me. I just don’t understand it. Because he is the guy. In our locker room, there is a sense of pride that we have our guy and we’re gonna ride with our guy,” Ingold said via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “That is what bothers me more than anything. I can’t understand how anybody isn’t ecstatic to have this guy as the quarterback. By the way he plays. By the way he competes. By the way he leads. There is a sense of confidence around here that Derek Carr is our quarterback.”