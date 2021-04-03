AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

James Palmer of NFL Network mentions that the Broncos would be interested in Ohio State QB Justin Fields if he falls to No. 9 overall.

If the Broncos refrain from adding a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft, Palmer believes they could look into some like Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater or 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo should they become available.

Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs announced some coaching changes that they’ve made to their staff for the 2021 season. The full list includes: Greg Lewis – Running Backs Coach

– Running Backs Coach Joe Bleymaier – Wide Receivers Coach

– Wide Receivers Coach David Girardi – Pass Game Analyst/Asst. QBs

– Pass Game Analyst/Asst. QBs Connor Embree – Offensive Quality Control

– Offensive Quality Control Ken Flajole – Outside Linebackers Coach

– Outside Linebackers Coach Terry Bradden Jr. – Asst. Defensive Line

– Asst. Defensive Line Donald D’Alesio – Defensive Assistant

– Defensive Assistant Tyler Judkins – Assistant Strength and Conditioning

Raiders

Raiders LT Kolton Miller said he was surprised to receive his three-year, $42.6 million extension with a year remaining on his rookie contract.

“I was actually surprised coming out of Year Three, coming into Year Four,” Miller said, via the team’s official Youtube. “You dream about this when you’re a little kid and through the season. But I’m excited — definitely excited — to continue my career here, continue to work hard and prove the coaches, prove this team that I’m invested and I’m going to continue to get better.”

The Raiders parted ways with G Gabe Jackson and traded C Rodney Hudson to the Cardinals. Miller mentioned that he’s been taking initiative as a team leader this offseason.

“I try to get together as much as I can with the younger guys. I try to get in extra work. I try to lead by example,” Miller said. “I’m really excited to take this team to the next level and I’m going to do all I can to do that.”