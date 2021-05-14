AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Sixth-round pick Jamar Johnson received a $310,244 signing bonus as part of his four-year, $3,790,244 contract. (Mike Klis)

Sixth-round pick Seth Williams received a $130,704 signing bonus as part of his four-year, $3,610,704 contract. (Klis)

Seventh-round pick Marquiss Spencer received an $81,396 signing bonus as part of his four-year, $3,561,396 contract. (Klis)

Seventh-round LB Jonathon Cooper, who had a successful heart ablation procedure, did not attend rookie minicamp but could potentially rejoin the team next week. (Klis)

Chiefs

Matt Verderame notes that while the Chiefs traded for Vikings CB Mike Hughes, there is still a possibility that Kansas City could bring back CB Bashaud Breeland as well.

Raiders

Raiders CB Casey Hayward said he is happy with his decision to sign with Las Vegas and reunite with DC Gus Bradley.

“When we found out the cap dropped, I knew this was going to be a weird situation, especially for a lot of the vets,” Hayward said, via Pro Football Talk. “There’s still a lot of vets that’s still not signed, which is kind of crazy — some guys that have played a lot of ball and have been successful. But I wasn’t worried, I’ve got good faith. My agent told me we could’ve been signed if that was the case, but we wanted to wait and figure it out and try to be in the best situation. I feel like the Raiders were the best situation for me.

“As a team, I feel like they’re just missing a few pieces. They were really good on offense last year. They put up 30 points a game. Now it’s about the defense. If we can hold teams to 20 points, if we’re scoring 30, we’re going to win most of those games. so we’ve got to do a good job on the defensive side.”