AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Broncos’ OT Ja’Wuan James is “strongly considering” filing a grievance through the NFLPA over potentially lost wages of up to $10 million.

Denver placed James on the non-football injury list before releasing him and can void guarantees based on the injury occurring away from the team.

The Broncos announced they hired Kelly Kleine as Executive Director of Football Operations/Special Advisor to the GM, making her the highest-ranked woman in a front office role in the NFL.

KUSA's Mike Klis reports at least 75 players participated in the Broncos voluntary workouts on Monday.

Chiefs

Chiefs second-round LB Nick Bolton was one of the standouts of rookie minicamp even though there was no hitting, as he secured an interception. Bolton figures to have a role on special teams to start his career, which is why Chiefs assistant special teams coach Andy Hill, who coached Bolton in a similar capacity at Missouri, advocated for him as the pick.

“I appreciate him for that,” Bolton said via the Athletic’s Nate Taylor. “Since I got here, he’s been trying to teach me a little bit on special teams. I’m trying to soak up as much knowledge as I can from him to put myself in position to help us.”

Chiefs 2020 third-round OT Lucas Niang opted out of his rookie season but HC Andy Reid said it’s clear he used that time to work and try to get better.

“He’s a big man that has these beautiful feet,” Reid said. “I look forward to getting him back in the pads at training camp and moving around and doing what offensive linemen do, the real football part of it. You can tell he’s worked. For right now, he looked tremendous.”

In a tweet he later deleted, Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu said he’s “probably not” going to get a contract extension from the Chiefs. He added: “Been here before. All good.” (Joshua Briscoe)

Raiders

NBC Sports’ Peter King believes the Ravens had a third-round grade on OT Alex Leatherwood and weren’t a threat to take him if the Raiders passed.