AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos’ OC Pat Shurmur said they are “thrilled” to name QB Teddy Bridgewater their starting quarterback for Week 1.

“We’ve talked about it all camp. There was constant discussion about who was going to be the starting quarterback and the reason was because they were both doing very well. Intentionally we tried to hit it right down the middle with No. 1 reps with team, No. 1 reps with seven on seven for both guys. Pretty much right down the middle with the two preseason games. We named Teddy the starter and we’re thrilled about him moving forward, but it’s safe to say everybody here should see the great improvement Drew has made and how tremendously he handled that competition, and how he understands he’s one play away from going in there and having to win football games,” Shurmur said, per Mike Klis.

Chiefs

Chiefs’ HC Andy Reid is going to take a hard look at the roster before teams make their final cuts, adding that there are some areas where tough decisions need to be made. He hopes that after the team’s final preseason game that the decisions will be less difficult.

“There are a few spots that we’ve got to look at,” Reid said, via ChiefsWire.com. “There are a couple of spots that we have questions on, but (Brett) Veach has done a nice job of bringing in great competition. So, we’ve got to make some decisions in certain areas, and maybe we keep a guy here or there that we normally wouldn’t keep at a position and have a little bit of an overload because he’s been a good player. It’s important from this standpoint that you always have two or three guys that make it on their special teams play. So there are spots there. This game will help us sort it out, but it’s just part of it.”

Raiders

Raiders’ DC Gus Bradley is placing DE Carl Nassib and former fourth overall pick DE Clelin Ferrell in a “second-tier” pass-rushing group behind starters DE Yannick Ngakoue and DE Maxx Crosby.

“So, we’re trying to develop that second-tier rush group; the guys that can come in and keep the first group fresh,” Bradley said, via RaidersWire.com. “And kind of make it where they all have a role, they all feel like they’re part of it. That’s where we’re at now; seeing who’s the best matchup, who’s that second group that can come in and provide that rush that we need. Cle is a little bit unique for us because he can rush outside and inside. And again, when you’re a tackle and you’re like ‘Ok, I gotta prepare for Maxx, now I gotta prepare for Yannick, now I gotta prepare for Cle, now Carl.’ If you can get that dispersed in two groups, it’s just a lot of preparation for a tackle. They can’t just hone in on one guy when they all have different styles. We’re hoping that’s beneficial for us.”