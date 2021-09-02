AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Brad Spielberger of ProFootballFocus, citing multiple sources, reports that Broncos CB Bryce Callahan is a potential trade candidate and will be a “very hot commodity” if he’s cut. According to Spielberger, the Bears are among the interested teams.

Broncos HC Vic Fangio said DE Bradley Chubb tweaked his ankle last week and will miss practice this week: "Tweaked his ankle last week. Going to give him a couple days." (Mike Klis)

Regarding first-round CB Patrick Surtain II getting reps behind Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller and Callahan, Fangio said they've played him at outside, nickel, and dime roles: "We've put a lot on his plate. He's learning three positions. And it's hurt his development at some of those positions (more)"and that's just the way it's going to be … but he's been good at it. He's very capable and he keeps growing in all three roles." (Mike Klis)

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater had high praise for rookie RB Javonte Williams: "I don't want to seem like I'm reaching but he possesses some of those qualities you see in Alvin Kamara. He's extremely smart. He catches the ball well, runs good routes, got a low center of gravity. He's strong, knows how to set up blocks." (Mike Klis)

Chiefs

According to Fansided’s Matt Verderame, S Tyrann Mathieu tested positive for COVID, Because he is vaccinated, he can return to the team once he records consecutive negative tests.

Chiefs fifth-round WR Cornell Powell became the first draft pick GM Brett Veach had to cut as a rookie, but Kansas City brought him back to the practice squad: "Our job is to field the best team, and some of these guys will have to grow and develop. We're very fortunate to keep Cornell because we certainly love his upside." (Nate Taylor)

Veach remains optimistic about extending Mathieu at some point though potentially not until after the season: "There's nothing that I haven't shared before that's new or changed. We'll certainly, as I mentioned before, work our tail off to get him done. You can't put a definite on anything, but we'll be committed to seeing that process through. We admire him and he knows that. We certainly know he wants to be here. Hopefully we'll get something done."

Veach added they don’t have any doubts about the 29-year-old Mathieu’s ability to continue to play at a high level: “It’s tough because people who love the Chiefs, and they see a good player, will say, ‘Just get him done!’ We get it, especially with Tyrann. He’s been professional and he’s great. The whole building loves him. How do you not love that guy? He’s special. We still think he’s going to play (well) for a bunch of years.”

Raiders

Raiders GM Mike Mayock said both he and HC Jon Gruden understand the team needs to perform this year.

“Jon and I will both tell you that we feel like we need to be a playoff team this year, and I don’t think there’s any doubt about that,” Mayock said, via Paul Gutierrez. “You guys are all going to put that in your headlines, and I understand it, but that’s what the expectation is. We think we’ve done the infrastructure work necessary to put us in position, and we’ve got to take care of business.”

Owner Mark Davis added the team needs to prove it instead of just talking about it.

“It’s always nice to hear somebody say that,” Davis said, “but let’s go out and do it. I’d be much more impressed if they did it.”