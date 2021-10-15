AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos’ LB Von Miller spoke about the respect that he has earned for Raiders’ QB Derek Carr.

“I’ve been knowing Derek Carr for eight or nine years now,” Miller said, via Mike Klis. “He’s one of my favorite quarterbacks in the league. He’s a hell of a player. I have a lot of respect for him. Over the years, at first, you just want to sack the guy. You just want to sack him, trash him, and do sack dances and stuff. Over the years, you just kind of gain respect for all these guys. I know for me, playing these guys for so many years, you just gain this camaraderie and this respect for guys even if they’re on other teams. I really respect their game. (Carr) said a lot of great things about me, I’m’ saying a lot of great things about him. I want him to do well. I want him to pass for all the yards in the world—just not against the Broncos.”

Klis reports that Broncos’ OLB Aaron Patrick injured his ankle and had a precautionary x-ray that was negative.

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur said they are looking to try something “strategic” with WR John Brown, who is currently on the practice squad. It sounds like he’ll play and have a role this week, though. (Mike Klis)

OUT for Week 6: CB Mike Ford (knee)

QUESTIONABLE for Week 6: RB Melvin Gordon (hip), S Kareem Jackson (back), LB Aaron Patrick (ankle)

Chiefs

Chiefs’ DC Steve Spagnuolo was quick to defend S Daniel Sorensen, noting that he has made some important plays in the past and does not deserve to be criticized heavily for the recent plays he was unable to make.

“First of all, it’s not about one guy,” Spagnuolo said, via ChiefsWire.com. “You started the question with an overall, we (the defense) haven’t been good. That’s a true statement, that’s a reality. To focus on one person, I don’t think, is fair. Did Dan (Sorensen) struggle a little bit last week? Yeah. To answer your question about the more snaps and all that, a guy has a starting position, we think he’s been doing a good job with that. Sometimes, when you have plays that to the eye of everybody in there look worse than the other ones, nobody sees the plays that he’s making when he’s covering somebody and they don’t throw it there. That has always been the case. I’m not going to go too deep into it, but I think Dan (Sorensen) has had a lot of good snaps for us. Juan (Thornhill) will play for us as well. We’ll work through who is playing where what we’re doing package-wise.”

Nate Taylor notes that DE Chris Jones (wrist) and CB Charvarius Ward (quad) could return for Week 7.

Chiefs WR Josh Gordon said "several other teams" expressed interest in him, including re-signing with the Seahawks, until Kansas City emerged late in the process: "This was the one that made the most sense." (Sam McDowell)

OUT for Week 6: TE Blake Bell (back), DE Chris Jones (wrist), CB Charvarius Ward (quadricep)

QUESTIONABLE for Week 6: WR Tyreek Hill (quadricep), LB Anthony Hitchens (knee), G Joe Thuney (hand)

Raiders

Raiders QB Derek Carr said he was surprised by Jon Gruden’s resignation but couldn’t speak for everyone in the organization when asked about the mentality of his teammates.

“I can’t speak for everybody. I’m not in everybody’s shoes. A lot of emotions obviously. Didn’t see all of this coming. I don’t think any of us did. It just caught us all by surprise, but there will be a day for those feelings. There will be a day and a time to talk about all that, and I’ll get into some of it if you have more questions,” said Carr, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

Carr added that he’s assuming his role as a leader around the locker room.

“But from an emotional standpoint I got a job to do and that’s never changed no matter who the coach is, no matter who’s on the team with me. I have a job to do and that’s to lead these men, especially now. They need a leader more than ever and my job is to lead them with my actions like I always have and my voice. Just trying to be a strong voice for people to continually bring people together and continually push people in the right direction. We’re 3-2. We have everything out in front of us that we’ve wanted from the beginning. It’s not going to be with the same room of people, which is hard, but at the same time nobody cares, and you know how that goes. I think that for me just the message today was I just tried to push everything off.”

Carr mentioned that he’s comfortable working with OC Greg Olson given he was his offensive coordinator back in 2014 as a rookie.

“I think there are things set in place with our offense. I’ve been with Oly [Greg Olson]. My rookie year he called plays. I’ve heard his voice through the headset. I know how he calls the game and I know how he thinks. We’re in the same room. Every conversation I had with Coach Gruden, I had with Oly this whole time and so us three and now Johnny Mo [assistant John Morton], we were all together all the time. And so, it’s not going to be anything crazy new, but there are philosophies that some people have. So, I don’t want to give Oly’s secrets away, but could things be different? Yes. Could things be similar? Yes, absolutely. But if Denver is listening, we are probably just going to run the ball the whole time.”

Carr spoke about his close relationship with Gruden and that he’s now doing his best to focus on football.

“If I’m honest, that’s the hardest part for me and again there will be a time for those feelings to come out. Like I said, there is a sad feeling. There is anger. I’m human. I’ve done my best every year dealing with whatever you know what we have to deal with, and it is what it is. But I promise you someday we can talk about that. I’m trying my best personally, honestly, just to make my mind focused on football as hard as it is, and I hope that makes sense and I’m trying to be respectful and answer it the best I can for you. But personally, I have to keep my mind as focused as I can or else I’ll start drifting and start feeling some type of way,” said Carr.

Carr feels more emails from executives and coaches around the league should be released.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love the man, and you hate the sin. Like for anybody, no one is perfect. If we just started opening up everybody’s private emails and texts, people will start sweating a little bit. Hopefully not too many, but maybe that’s what they should do for all coaches and GMs and owners from now on. You got to open up everything and see what happens. But you hate the action, you hate it. You’re not supposed to like it, but you love the person. And I love the person. I’ve grown to love him so much,” said Carr.

DOUBTFUL for Week 6: DT Johnathan Hankins (hip)

for Week 6: DT Johnathan Hankins (hip) QUESTIONABLE for Week 6: DT Quinton Jefferson (back)