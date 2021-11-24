AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- According to KUSA’s Mike Klis, Broncos WR Tim Patrick‘s three-year, $30 million extension includes a $3 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.535 million, $8 million and $9.4 million.
- Patrick also has a $6.965 million fully-guaranteed roster bonus in 2022 and $500,000 in game-day active roster bonuses in 2023 and 2024.
- In 2023, $5.5 million of Patrick’s base salary is guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the prior league year.
- Broncos HC Vic Fangio said CB Kareem Jackson’s shoulder injury could impact his availability for Week 12. (Klis)
Chiefs
- Fansided’s Matt Verderame reports the Chiefs gave LS James Winchester the $1.35 million veteran minimum for each year of his two-year extension.
Raiders
- Raiders LBs coach Richard Smith won’t be available for Week 12 due to COVID-19 protocols. (Tashan Reed)
- Raiders’ interim HC Rich Bisaccia said G John Simpson (oblique) is questionable for Week 12 and will be a game-day decision. (Reed)
- Raiders LB Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) and CB Keisean Nixon (ankle) have also been ruled out.
