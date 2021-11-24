AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Broncos

  • According to KUSA’s Mike Klis, Broncos WR Tim Patrick‘s three-year, $30 million extension includes a $3 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.535 million, $8 million and $9.4 million. 
  • Patrick also has a $6.965 million fully-guaranteed roster bonus in 2022 and $500,000 in game-day active roster bonuses in 2023 and 2024. 
  • In 2023, $5.5 million of Patrick’s base salary is guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the prior league year. 
  • Broncos HC Vic Fangio said CB Kareem Jackson’s shoulder injury could impact his availability for Week 12. (Klis)

Chiefs

Raiders

