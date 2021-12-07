AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

expects RB back at practice this week: “(Gordon) will be back to practice at some point during the week.” (Jeff Legwold) Fangio still sees a split backfield between Gordon and second-round RB Javonte Williams when Gordon returns, if the veteran is healthy: “I think they’ve been a good tandem…I think it’s helped both guys…We’ll see exactly where the health is w/ Melvin and go from there.” (Legwold)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he isn’t too worried about WR Tyreek Hill‘s drops.

“Yeah well, I mean, every route is different that things have happened on,” Reid said, via Pro Football Talk. “Going back to the basics I think is important. Some of these things come in cycles like that where sometimes the ball looks big and sometimes it looks small. Kind of like batters in baseball so you just got to refocus it back on the fundamentals and go right back to square one. See the tip of the ball, squeeze it and the tuck and then do that at mock speed and with whatever elements are out there. Just put all that together.”

Raiders

Raiders TE Darren Waller is optimistic about a potential return this week. The team is hopeful that he’ll be able to progress enough to suit up this week. (Jeremy Fowler)