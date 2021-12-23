AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Albert Breer of SI.com put together a hypothetical trade between the Broncos and Packers for QB Aaron Rodgers next year.

next year. Breer has the Broncos trading a 2022 first-round pick (13th overall), 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2022 second-round pick (from Rams), QB Drew Lock , TE Albert Okwuegbunam and WR KJ Hamler for Rodgers, 2022 seventh-round pick and 2023 fourth-round pick.

TE and WR for Rodgers, 2022 seventh-round pick and 2023 fourth-round pick. For what it’s worth, Breer seems to think Rodgers and the Packers will figure things out next year to allow him to remain in Green Bay.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said CB L’Jarius Sneed (collarbone) is “ready to go” for Week 16. Sneed also missed time following the death of his brother.

“We’re glad that he’s back,” Reid said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “L’Jarius has gone through a couple rough weeks here, but he’s in a good place and is ready to go. And so that’s great, great to get him back in.”

Reid added that the team is “fired up” for Sneed’s return.

“I think it’s good for our team, and I also think it’s good for him just overall to kind of keep his mind off the other thing, so he’ll be able to move forward there. Everybody is fired up to have him back.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Derek Carr believes that their Week 15 win over the Cleveland Browns helped build confidence leading into the final three games of the season.

“Not saying that we were lacking any, but you got to win games,” Carr said, via ProFootballTalk. “You put so much work in and it’s one of those moments where it’s like, ‘Here we go.’ There’s a lot on the line those last three minutes and for our defense to get that stop and for our offense to be able to go down there and Daniel [Carlson] to be able to make that kick, it says a lot about our team and the will and desire to win. Again, like I said, it doesn’t have to be pretty. The only thing that matters is that we won.”

Carr reiterated that he’s hopeful their win over the Browns “jump starts us” toward a playoff berth.

“When we did that, I wouldn’t say it was a sense of relief, but it was a sense of like, ‘Okay, let’s go now.’ That’s what we’ve been expecting, that’s what we should do. Hopefully, that jump starts us, and this is the time to get hot. Hopefully, it will be our time this year.”

As for the Raiders 5-2 start to the season followed by just two wins over the last seven games, Carr responded that they must close out strong.

“That’s why you put all the time in and the times when we are away from our families and things like that,” Carr said. “This is why you do that, to be able to have a chance to get in and all those kinds of things, but none of that matters unless we beat the Broncos. So, again, it’s a great opportunity for our team, for our organization among everything that’s happened that we are still in it.”

According to Joel Corry, DE Maxx Crosby‘s Pro Bowl selection means his 2022 salary will be $3.861 million with a 2nd round RFA tender.