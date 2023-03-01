AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Davante Adams

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton said he’s scheduled to meet with impending free agent DE Dre’Mont Jones at the NFL Combine and called him one of the “core players” of their defense: “Dre’Mont’s a very good player. He’s one of our core players on defense. So it’s been very positive,” per Mike Klis of 9News.

said he’s scheduled to meet with impending free agent DE at the NFL Combine and called him one of the “core players” of their defense: “Dre’Mont’s a very good player. He’s one of our core players on defense. So it’s been very positive,” per Mike Klis of 9News. Troy Renck reports that the Broncos do not plan to use the franchise tag on Jones and will let him test the free-agent market.

Utah Mohamoud Diabate has met with several teams at the combine including the 49ers, Bills, Broncos, Chargers, Falcons, and Jets. ( LBhas met with several teams at the combine including the 49ers, Bills, Broncos, Chargers, Falcons, and Jets. ( Justin Melo

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed that WR coach Greg Lewis interviewed for a role with the Commanders, saying: “I don’t know exactly where Greg is with things.” (Nate Taylor)

confirmed that WR coach interviewed for a role with the Commanders, saying: “I don’t know exactly where Greg is with things.” (Nate Taylor) Chief GM Brett Veach is “hopeful” they can keep DT Chris Jones beyond the final year of his contract: “I think safe to say that doing something with Chris would make sense for us, and I think Chris would want to stay here and retire a Chief.” (Matt Derrick)

is “hopeful” they can keep DT beyond the final year of his contract: “I think safe to say that doing something with Chris would make sense for us, and I think Chris would want to stay here and retire a Chief.” (Matt Derrick) Kansas State DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah had an informal meeting with the Chiefs at the combine, according to Herbie Teope.

had an informal meeting with the Chiefs at the combine, according to Herbie Teope. Kansas DL Lonnie Phelps has met with multiple teams at the combine including the Chiefs. (Teope)

Raiders

Raiders GM Dave Ziegler said they will keep Davante Adams involved in their search for a quarterback.

“He’s earned the right to be kept in that loop. Josh and I feel that way, by what he’s accomplished and who he is as a player and who he is as a leader on that team,” Ziegler said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “So, he’ll be involved in those conversations.”

Ziegler said he’s developed a close relationship with Adams after just one year together in Las Vegas.

“Every relationship is kind of unique,” Ziegler said. “I would say for myself … me and him probably have one of the closest relationships that I’ve had with a player as an active player that’s still playing in the NFL.”

Ziegler reiterated that Adams will be included in discussions involving the quarterback position but the receiver is not deciding who they choose for the position.

“Our communication is pretty fluid, whether it’s on the quarterback or whether it’s just in general conversation,” Ziegler said. “Davante knows he’s not selecting who the quarterback is. But he’ll be involved in the process, and we’ll bounce some ideas off him. Ultimately, again it’s going to be the decision that we’re going to make, and he understands and respects that at the same time.”