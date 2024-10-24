Chiefs Placing WR Skyy Moore On Injured Reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Thursday they are placing WR Skyy Moore on injured reserve with a core muscle injury.

We are placing WR Skyy Moore on IR with a core muscle injury. pic.twitter.com/qJoxTlEHRs — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 24, 2024

This will free up room on the roster for newly-acquired WR DeAndre Hopkins.

Moore, 24, was a three-year starter at Western Michigan and earned first-team All-MAC honors in 2021 and 2019. The Chiefs used the No. 54 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Moore is in the third year of his four-year $6,450,497 contract that included a $1,871,271 signing bonus.

In 2024, Moore has appeared in six games for the Chiefs and caught no passes on three targets.