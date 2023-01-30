AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Derek Carr

Broncos

The Athletic’s Mike Sando writes that Broncos CEO Greg Penner ‘s clandestine trip to Michigan last Wednesday to try and woo back Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh caught some of the other candidates in Denver’s head coaching search off-guard, per league sources.

‘s clandestine trip to Michigan last Wednesday to try and woo back Michigan HC caught some of the other candidates in Denver’s head coaching search off-guard, per league sources. Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and former Saints HC Sean Payton were the other top candidates for the Broncos job but Quinn withdrew from all other coaching searches and Payton hasn’t scheduled any second interviews.

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes told reporters that while he wasn’t fully healthy against the Bengals, he felt he was able to push himself enough on the final play in order to help his team get the win.

“I just tried to do whatever I could to win, and obviously, there were times where you could see that it wouldn’t let me do what I wanted to,” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “But I was able to do enough on that last play to get the first down and get myself out of bounds and try to give Harrison the chance to win. Obviously, we got the flag, and [Ossai] pushed me, pushed me pretty late there. I definitely didn’t feel good. I think the worst one was when I fumbled. I tried to pick it up, and that was probably the worst I tweaked it during the game. They got me close as they could to 100 percent. Then I just battled through, and I’ll have a few more weeks to get it ready.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer expects Chiefs QB coach Matt Nagy to be promoted to offensive coordinator if Kansas City loses Eric Bieniemy this offseason.

to be promoted to offensive coordinator if Kansas City loses this offseason. Chiefs HC Andy Reid revealed CB L’Jarius Sneed is in concussion protocol, with his availability for the Super Bowl now in doubt. (James Palmer)

Raiders

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes Raiders GM Dave Ziegler will be traveling to the Senior Bowl in person this week, which is notable because it could provide the environment for a trade involving QB Derek Carr to get done.

will be traveling to the Senior Bowl in person this week, which is notable because it could provide the environment for a trade involving QB to get done. Breer adds the early deadline for a deal — Carr has $40 million that becomes guaranteed the third day after the Super Bowl — will make things tricky, as there are other major quarterback dominoes in limbo.

Breer mentions the Raiders haven’t yet given Carr’s camp permission to speak with other teams either.

For what it’s worth, Breer says he’s heard the Raiders and Carr remain on relatively good terms and seem like they’ll be able to work together to get a trade done.

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur raises the possibility of Carr setting an earlier deadline than February 15 in order to give him time to talk to any prospective teams, including their offensive coaching staff. He has a no-trade clause so he controls talks.