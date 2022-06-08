AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Hunter Renfrow

Broncos

Broncos LB Baron Browning feels that he dealt with smaller injuries last season due to missing much the last year’s offseason program because of a leg injury.

“That’s one thing that I wish I had last year, just being able to get a full offseason underneath my body,” Browning said, via Mike Klis. “I was just coming right off a leg injury and was thrown right into the fire and had to just go, so that’s kind of why I had the small injuries I had last year. I didn’t really have the chance to callus my body, as some people would say, before the season.” Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said that they believe Browning can be productive as an outside linebacker after studying film on him. “He’s somebody that we saw a couple of things on tape last year that could potentially be something that he can do,” Hackett said. “His ability to bend and lower his hips and round that tackle is something that stood out on tape. That’s another rusher on the outside, and he’s doing a good job.” Browning, who played inside linebacker last season, said that playing an edge role requires faster decision-making. “I would just say that it’s different being up close on the line,” Browning said. “I felt like when I first started out, I was kind of trying to hesitate as far as trying to see whether it was a run or a pass. When you’re inside, you have that time and distance to bounce your feet and really diagnose things. I would say that was probably the only small thing, but I really don’t feel like there have been too many crazy challenges. I feel like I’m pretty comfortable there and I’m making a lot of progress.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid mentions that the team needs to take it slow with first-round DE George Karlaftis, whose motor is always running.

“He goes 100 miles an hour,” Reid said, via ESPN. “Walk-throughs, everything. We had to slow him down. He moves around well when he’s in space. He’s got good hands, it looks like . . . but that motor is probably the thing that jumps out at you. He goes and goes.”

Karlaftis himself spoke about what type of player he will provide Kansas City with in his first professional season.

“Relentless,” Karlaftis said of his playing style. “I get after the quarterback. I stop the run. I feel like I’m a three‐down player, I’m an all‐around player that can do anything and everything that’s asked of him, so I think I bring that to the table. I feel like I’m very, very consistent. I feel like my best football is ahead of me.”

Raiders

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow knows that HC Josh McDaniels likes to focus on his slot receivers and believes he will be rewarded if he buys into the system of his new head coach.

“First, they’re all really good players. From Wes to Julian to Jakobi,” Renfrow said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I think [McDaniels is] just very good at teaching the details of it and those guys did a good job. It’s a lot of work and he puts a lot on them, but I think you’re rewarded if you buy into what he has to say. They’ve had some good receivers and then it’s just being where you need to be and being consistent.”