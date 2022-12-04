AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Titans

32-year-old Broncos RB Latavius Murray continues to hang around in a league constantly looking for younger and cheaper options. He is 18 yards from overtaking RB Melvin Gordon as the Broncos’ leading rusher despite playing in fewer games so far, and he’s done it by being steady and reliable. It’s why he outlasted Gordon in Denver despite arriving midseason.

“Definitely, at that position, really any position to be able to play 10 years, it’s definitely a blessing,” Murray said via KUSA’s Mike Klis. “You look at it, mostly splitting time. The one time I was the main back I was able to produce (in 2015 with 1,066 rushing yards for Oakland). Then splitting time and making sure I was the solid 2, if that was the case. If the 1 went down, I felt like I could come in and carry the load. You talk about consistency, gotta have it. That’s been a big part of my game, a big part of what I’ve been able to stick around.”

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy revealed he was playing through ankle pain and had to rest on plays due to the issue. (Troy Renck)

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said that he talked to former OC Matt Nagy the night before his pre-draft visit to Kansas City and received advice on how to impress HC Andy Reid.

“The first day that I met Coach Reid was at the facility,” Mahomes said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s just going through plays, going through plays. And I’m going to give you the inside scoop: Matt Nagy, who was the offensive coordinator then, he really liked me so he gave me the plays they were going to go over the night before. So Coach Reid is finding out here on the New Heights Podcast.”

Mahomes said that he gave “inside info to the Chiefs” about teams that were interested in drafting him.

“I had a couple teams who said they were going to draft me,” Mahomes said. “I kind of gave a little inside info to the Chiefs… ‘If you let me go 12 or below I’m going to get drafted by someone else.’”

Titans