AFC Notes: Von Miller, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos’ LB Von Miller suffered a left ankle injury against the Browns, which was the same ankle he injured last year. (Troy Renck)

Jeremy Fowler reports that Miller's x-rays came back clean and revealed no structural damage.

Broncos HC Vic Fangio had high praise of Teddy Bridgewater ‘s performance in Thursday’s game after playing through a foot injury: “I thought Teddy toughed it out. He got into the game, and once he got rolling I never felt like he was laboring at all or favoring his injury. Teddy’s a tough guy and he’s our quarterback.” (Mike Klis)

Miller felt relieved that his ankle injury wasn't more extensive: "I feel like I dodged a bullet." (Ryan O'Halloran)

Mike Klis reports Broncos DT Mike Purcell suffered a significant finger injury in Thursday’s game and is waiting on MRI results to determine whether he requires surgery.

Chiefs

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy praised backup RB Darrel Williams for his positive work in Week 6 when filling in for Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

“You know what, Darrel was Darrel,” Bieniemy said, via ChiefsWire. “I say that in the most positive, uplifting way. Darrel is a kid who has been around us for a number of years. He’s a kid that just plays hard. He does everything the right way. He’s not going to blow you away with numbers, but the thing that I appreciate about Darrel, Darrel runs hard, he picks up the blitzes when necessary, and on top of that, he has great hands out of the backfield.”

Bieniemy added the Williams is a “leader” around the locker room and did “a heck of a job” in Week 6.

“So, that’s all we can ask of him. Then, on top of that, he’s a leader in the room. So, with all that said, he understands what’s important. He’s also been around with us with all this great deal of success, and he wants to make sure when given an opportunity that he’s doing his part in being accountable to his teammates. I thought he did a heck of a job.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he expects DE Chris Jones (wrist) and CB Charvarius Ward (hand) to play in Sunday’s game against the Titans. (Nate Taylor)