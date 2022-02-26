AFC Notes: Broncos, Dolphins, Texans

Broncos

Broncos’ new DC Ejiro Evero intends on bringing an aggressive pass rush in Denver’s system next season.

“You have to affect the quarterback,” Evero said, via BroncosWire. “If you can’t get there with four, you’ve got to bring five. If you can’t get there with five, you’ve got to bring six.”

Evero added that they will blitz strategically but they will determine their full scheme once the roster is finalized.

“We’ll bring pressure when we need to. That’s just going to all depend on the rush. It’s hard to say right now what exactly are we going to be …. Once we get the roster finalized and all that, then we’re going to truly know what we’re going to be and what our identity is going to be in terms of the coverages, pressures, and those things that we’re going to run.”

Dolphins

Dolphins WR coach Wes Welker said his job is to take WR Jaylen Waddle “to the next level.”

“That kid is top-notch. Ton of talent. Speed. Passion for the game,” Welker said, via PFT. “That’s what you want to work with. I’m excited to work with him and hopefully take him to the next level.”

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith doesn’t see any reason why his team can’t turn things around from this season and make a run to the Super Bowl as the Bengals did in 2021.

“We won four games this year. The Bengals won four the year before, and this was a big year for them,” Smith said, via Peter King of NBC Sports. “We don’t have to wonder — we just saw a team do it. Someone’s going to make that jump. Someone always does. Why not us?”

As for QB Davis Mills, Smith is excited about the young quarterback’s potential despite it still being early in the evaluation process.

“What gives me optimism is … I got a chance to see Davis Mills. How many special quarterbacks are there out there? There are a few. But there are a lot of good quarterbacks. I think we will have a good quarterback for the Houston Texans.” Smith said. “We have the third pick in the draft right now. There’s a possibility of us getting a great quarterback added to our team, or a lot of draft picks to get in more players. Something positive’s going to come out of that.”