AFC Notes: Broncos, Hunter Henry, Chargers

Broncos

Broncos OLB Malik Reed said he would like to increase his sack total to “double-digits” in 2021 after recording eight last season.

“You said 8 sacks this year? This year it would be great to set that bar to double-digits, more tackles, more TFL’s, quarterback hits, just keep setting that bar high and watch God work because without him none of this would be possible, and I wouldn’t be in this position and I know he has me here for a purpose and for a reason,” Reed said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “You have to believe in yourself and believe in what you can do out there and that you’re able to accomplish those goals.”

Reed mentioned that he has picked up certain qualities from Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, and former OLBs coach Brandon Staley in 2019.

“Von’s going to be Von and I’m going to be me. I feel like you have to do things your own way, you can learn things from guys, but you have to put your own spin on it. But I definitely learned a lot from Von and Coach Staley that year, and this past year learning a lot of things from Chubb too as well,” Reed said.

The Broncos promoted defensive assistant Chris Beake to their defensive pass-game specialist. (Ryan O’Halloran)

Hunter Henry

Chargers TE Hunter Henry said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he wouldn’t rule out a return to Los Angeles, but he’s open to all options.

Henry explained that he wants to play with a good quarterback, as long as the financials make sense.

“I want to play somewhere there’s a good quarterback,” Henry said. “That’s huge for our position. It makes things a lot easier . . . Playing with a good quarterback always makes things better. You gotta look at both. You gotta look at some of the financial stuff, but not dive too deep into it that you go chasing it because I also want to play with a good quarterback.”

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.