AFC Notes: Broncos, J.C. Jackson, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett made it clear that he would be the one making the final decision on whether QB Russell Wilson plays or not on Sunday.

“That would be me,” Hackett said, via PFT.

Wilson said he’s feeling better every day.

“Obviously, it happened Monday night, but the good thing is I heal quickly,” Wilson said. “I don’t know — wolverine blood or whatever. I’m getting better.”

Wilson also understands that soft-tissue injuries take time to heal, as he’s dealt with an injured hamstring before.

“When you play sports long enough — football, basketball, baseball — you’ve had some hamstring [injuries] in your life,” Wilson said. “But yeah, I’ve dealt with something like this before.”

KUSA’s Mike Klis reports Broncos QB Brett Rypien took most of the walkthrough reps in Wednesday’s practice in preparation in case Wilson can’t go.

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said that CB J.C. Jackson‘s performance in Monday’s game wasn’t up to standard but they are hopeful to “get him comfortable” in their defense.

“We just need to stay patient,” Staley said, via NFL.com. “Last night wasn’t up to his standard or ours. We felt like we had to go in a different direction. We’re going to stay with him, keep coaching him, and see if we can get him comfortable.”

Staley added that Jackson typically likes to play press defense but they must also run off coverage schemes.

“He came here to press, that’s what he’s been doing most of the time for us, pressing,” Staley said. “Now, there are some times where you can’t press, where a team that gets into a bunch of cut splits, they can really affect your leverage on the formation. Sometimes you want to play off [coverage], just like every defense in the NFL. You can’t press every split because it’s going to put you in a disadvantage. He came here to do the job that he was designed to do. His performance, it has nothing to do with that, fitting in or scheme fit or any of that. He’s here to do what he does best. We need to make sure that we continue to work with him so that he’s focused, consistent and being the player that we know he can be.”

Staley added that Jackson will start Sunday’s game. (Daniel Popper)

Jackson admitted his confidence is shaken after a rough MNF game and credited a new scheme resulting in his mental mistakes. (Jeff Miller)

Chargers WR Keenan Allen said he might want to take an extra week to heal his injured hamstring: “Yeah, most definitely. It’s going to be a thought process going into it. Definitely want to play it the smartest way, and if that’s the best thing, then that’s what it will be.” (Popper)

Chargers WR Joshua Palmer is in the concussion protocol. (Popper)

Chiefs

The Athletic’s Nate Taylor points out Chiefs OT Lucas Niang suffered his injury earlier this year, and while he’s nearing a return Taylor would be surprised if he played in November.

suffered his injury earlier this year, and while he’s nearing a return Taylor would be surprised if he played in November. Taylor notes the Chiefs will have to do something about DT Chris Jones ‘ contract this coming offseason, as 2023 is the final year of his deal. He expects the team to sign him to an extension, probably in the neighborhood of three years.

‘ contract this coming offseason, as 2023 is the final year of his deal. He expects the team to sign him to an extension, probably in the neighborhood of three years. The Chiefs are one of the teams monitoring WR Odell Beckham Jr.‘s situation. Nothing is imminent at this time and the expectation is Beckham will not sign anywhere until after the trade deadline. (Matt Verderame)

Raiders

Raiders TE Darren Waller is dealing with a hamstring injury, but doesn’t believe it’s a long-term issue: “This weekend will probably be tough for me, but it won’t be a long time thing.” (Jim Trotter)

is dealing with a hamstring injury, but doesn’t believe it’s a long-term issue: “This weekend will probably be tough for me, but it won’t be a long time thing.” (Jim Trotter) Raiders QB Derek Carr admitted that he hoped the Texans drafted him coming out of Fresno State: “When I was getting drafted, I wanted to go there. They didn’t pick me first [overall], but 33rd? I was like, ‘Maybe 33rd?’ They didn’t want me so, I was kind of a little heart-broken over that. But it is what it is. I think nine years down the road, some of those feelings have gone away, you know? But I have the utmost respect for that organization just because of the way they treated my family.” (Paul Gutierrez)

admitted that he hoped the Texans drafted him coming out of Fresno State: “When I was getting drafted, I wanted to go there. They didn’t pick me first [overall], but 33rd? I was like, ‘Maybe 33rd?’ They didn’t want me so, I was kind of a little heart-broken over that. But it is what it is. I think nine years down the road, some of those feelings have gone away, you know? But I have the utmost respect for that organization just because of the way they treated my family.” (Paul Gutierrez) Raiders WR Davante Adams is looking forward to putting his outburst following the team’s loss in Kansas City behind him and move on: “I mean, I said what I said [in KC], and it was genuine. It was honest before. Like I said, it was something that I regretted, but we’re putting it to bed now. There’s nothing else to really talk about at this point.” (Gutierrez)