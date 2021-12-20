AFC Notes: Broncos, Jaguars, Titans

Broncos

The Denver Broncos announced QB Teddy Bridgewater was released from the hospital and is now in concussion protocol.

Jaguars

Jaguars interim HC Darrell Bevell preached to his team that they needed to play a full 60 minutes in order to come away with a win against the Texans.

“I just told them in there: We have to play clean football, and we haven’t been able to do that,” Bevell said, via the Team’s official website. “The one thing that I really preached with the guys was I want them to play 60 minutes and not measure the game because you have to be able to learn how to win. These games in the NFL are razor thin.”

Bevell reiterated it was a normal week of preparation and the team handled the adversity that came with the fallout of former HC Urban Meyer well.

“It really ends up being a normal week,” Bevell said. “We’re used to all kinds of things that change. We have to be ready to make adjustments and be able to adapt to situations. I thought our guys – whether it was the players or coaches – did a good job putting the plan together.”

Bevell also felt the in-game communication went really well.

“I thought it was really good. I thought the communication was clean with all the coaches, being able to go back and forth on the defensive line. Our analytics guy upstairs, I was able to talk to him pretty cleanly, so I thought it went well for the first time out.”

Bevell said that he addressed the drops extensively following Sunday’s game.

“When you get your opportunity to make a play, you’ve got to make your play. These guys are professionals, we talked about it before, and we have to catch the ball. That’s your job. A receiver, his description is to receive, so he needs to catch the ball.”

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer says there’s a ton of buzz building around Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich as a head coaching candidate for the Jaguars. Leftwich was a first-round pick and played four seasons of quarterback in Jacksonville but is also a strong coaching candidate in his own right.

as a head coaching candidate for the Jaguars. Leftwich was a first-round pick and played four seasons of quarterback in Jacksonville but is also a strong coaching candidate in his own right. Bevell announced Jaguars QB coach Brian Schottenheimer will call plays moving forward. (John Oehser)

Titans

Titans S Kevin Byard was not a fan of the calls made during the team’s game against the Steelers.

“I don’t know if I get fined or whatever, but I think the majority of the calls in this game were complete BS,” Byard said, via USA Today. “I think the pass interference on Buster, I think he was turned around and playing the ball. He was just hand fighting. Even the hit on Kristian, I don’t think it was a dirty play. I think he was just trying to make a play on the ball and lodge the ball out. Unfortunately the guy got hurt. Also, the pass interference in the end zone. So, the one drive fueled by penalties, they got a touchdown. The rest of the game, I really felt like the defense was flying around and playing with speed. I told all the guys while the QB was kneeling that I was really proud of the effort the defense played with today.”