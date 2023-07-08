AFC Notes: Broncos, Jerry Jeudy, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy said he’s been getting a lot of instruction from HC Sean Payton on ways he can improve.

“He coaches me in every way he can,” Jeudy said, via Ben Swanson of the team’s site. “Every little detail that he’s seen me mess up on, he gives me his opinion on it and thinking of ways for me to get better. I appreciate having a coach that’s that dedicated in really helping me to become the best player I can be. He’s a great offensive-minded guy. So him just putting players in the right position and just so they can be successful with different alignments, moving me around and stuff like that, and also just having the other guys around me that it’s hard to just focus on me, because we got KJ [Hamler], we got ‘Court’ [Courtland Sutton], Tim Patrick, we got the running backs. … It’s going to be a lot of pieces that you have to focus on that he knows what to do with.”

As for playing alongside Russell Wilson, Jeudy had high praise for the quarterback’s approach to the game.

“Just his mentality,” Jeudy said. “Russ is a soldier. So just the way he handles his business, the way he handles situations, I just know the type of guy he is and the stuff that he can overcome. In the situations like that, that don’t put no fear into a man’s heart. And I know that this year, he got a big year coming ahead.”

Jeudy is focused on being consistent in 2023.

“The biggest thing, really, for me is just consistency,” Jeudy said. “I know what I’m capable of doing, and I’m capable of playing at a high level. It showed the last six games, and the only thing for now is just bringing them last six games into the new year and just starting off strong and staying consistent.”

Chargers

The NFL is a pressure cooker but some teams attract more scrutiny than others in a given year. One of those squads in 2023 will be the Chargers, as the team has largely failed to live up to outside expectations over the past two seasons, narrowly missing the postseason in 2021 and collapsing in the wildcard round in 2022. Sometimes unmet expectations can crush a team but Chargers HC Brandon Staley is determined not to let that happen.

“I know the team that we have,” Staley said via USA Today’s John Dillon. “The players that were talked about in that way last year, they’re still all on our team. We’ve added even more pieces. We are confident in who we are and we’re just confident in the work that’s ahead and that we have the guys that are capable of doing it. We’re excited to get to training camp. But I love coaching this group. I know this group is really good.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said WR Skyy Moore has been on the same page as QB Patrick Mahomes so far this offseason.

“Skyy has worked real hard this offseason. He looks like he’s on the same page with Patrick [Mahomes],” Reid said, via PFT. “In these camps, he’s doing a real nice job. Let’s keep on advancing as we go — and he’ll do that because he’s wired right to do that.”