AFC Notes: Broncos, Josh Gordon, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
Broncos DB Justin Simmons said there’s “new energy” in the building after the team’s offseason addition of QB Russell Wilson.
“The feeling in the locker room is great,” Simmons said, via Broncos Wire. “There’s new energy, there’s high expectations and we know we’re a playoff-caliber team, but more importantly our eyes are set on winning the [AFC] West and getting to the playoffs and finding a way to get the Super Bowl trophy back to Denver.”
Wilson has already earned the team’s respect in the locker room and Simmons praised his leadership abilities, both on and off the field.
“Russ has fit in great,” Simmons said. “He didn’t really have to do much [to fit in]; he has the respect of his peers all around the league. He came in, he was himself, instantly made our team better. I think his leadership, the way that he leads the locker room, the way that he leads off the field, the way he leads on the field is super impactful on the team.”
Chiefs
- Adam Teicher of ESPN mentions that WR Josh Gordon may be cut by the Chiefs, as they are unlikely to keep him as a fifth or sixth receiver on the roster if he doesn’t play special teams.
- The Athletic’s Nate Taylor thinks third-string QB Shane Buechele will push veteran Chad Henne for the backup job but ultimately the older Henne will win out and Buechele will spend another year on the practice squad.
- Taylor adds there’s a strong competition at running back, where free-agent addition Ronald Jones could legitimately challenge former first-round RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the starting job.
- The back of the depth chart is also up for grabs, with incumbents Jerick McKinnon and Derrick Gore looking to hold off sixth-round rookie Isaih Pacheco and UDFA Jerrion Ealy. Special teams will be a big factor here, per Taylor.
- Taylor mentioned the best Chiefs receiver this spring was free-agent signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling. He is more optimistic about Gordon’s chances of making the team, noting Kansas City liked how he improved with him in 2021.
- Chiefs RT Lucas Niang is recovering from a torn patellar tendon in January and is a strong candidate to start the regular season on the PUP list, according to Taylor.
- Right now, Taylor projects first-round DE George Karlaftis to start across from Frank Clark but the Chiefs could add a veteran if Karlaftis isn’t ready right away.
- Taylor says the plan for first-round CB Trent McDuffie is to start exclusively on the outside while CB L’Jarius Sneed handles nickel duties. Lonnie Johnson and Deandre Baker will compete for what probably is just one roster spot.
Raiders
Raiders DE Maxx Crosby has worked out with CB Rock Ya-Sin during the offseason but will now have his buddy lining up behind him in Las Vegas’ defensive backfield following a trade involving DE Yannick Ngakoue.
“Ever since I met him, he’s always been one of the hardest-working guys in the gym,” Crosby said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We’ve kept a relationship and obviously when we got him, I called him right away. He’s a great teammate and I’ve been seeing him in the building every day. I’m fired up to have him. He’s quiet, but he’s got a personality. He’s just a great dude.”
