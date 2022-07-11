AFC Notes: Broncos, Josh Gordon, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos DB Justin Simmons said there’s “new energy” in the building after the team’s offseason addition of QB Russell Wilson.

“The feeling in the locker room is great,” Simmons said, via Broncos Wire. “There’s new energy, there’s high expectations and we know we’re a playoff-caliber team, but more importantly our eyes are set on winning the [AFC] West and getting to the playoffs and finding a way to get the Super Bowl trophy back to Denver.”

Wilson has already earned the team’s respect in the locker room and Simmons praised his leadership abilities, both on and off the field.

“Russ has fit in great,” Simmons said. “He didn’t really have to do much [to fit in]; he has the respect of his peers all around the league. He came in, he was himself, instantly made our team better. I think his leadership, the way that he leads the locker room, the way that he leads off the field, the way he leads on the field is super impactful on the team.”

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby has worked out with CB Rock Ya-Sin during the offseason but will now have his buddy lining up behind him in Las Vegas’ defensive backfield following a trade involving DE Yannick Ngakoue.

“Ever since I met him, he’s always been one of the hardest-working guys in the gym,” Crosby said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We’ve kept a relationship and obviously when we got him, I called him right away. He’s a great teammate and I’ve been seeing him in the building every day. I’m fired up to have him. He’s quiet, but he’s got a personality. He’s just a great dude.”