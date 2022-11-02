AFC Notes: Broncos, Keenan Allen, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton said they moved to trade OLB Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins given they acquired “significant trade capital” and still thinks they will have a productive second half of the season: “This was a difficult decision that involved many considerations as we work to build a championship team. We have great confidence in our players, including a talented group of pass rushers, and this trade brings us significant draft capital to continue improving our roster. Our goals and expectations of winning in pursuit of a Super Bowl will not change. We believe in this team and are excited for the opportunity we have in the second half of the year.” (Mike Klis)

said they moved to trade OLB to the Dolphins given they acquired “significant trade capital” and still thinks they will have a productive second half of the season: “This was a difficult decision that involved many considerations as we work to build a championship team. We have great confidence in our players, including a talented group of pass rushers, and this trade brings us significant draft capital to continue improving our roster. Our goals and expectations of winning in pursuit of a Super Bowl will not change. We believe in this team and are excited for the opportunity we have in the second half of the year.” (Mike Klis) Paton added he’s confident in the depth they have at edge rusher and reiterated that their expectations haven’t changed: “The depth we have at that position. The draft value we received was significant. We felt it was too good to pass it up. It’s no secret we needed picks. We want to win. Expectations have not changed.” (Troy Renck)

Paton continued that their message to the team is that they believe in them following the trade of Chubb: “The message is that we believe in this team. We believe in the depth at the OLB position. We believe in the leaders on this football team.” (Renck)

As for not trading WR Jerry Jeudy , Paton said that they wanted to keep that group together: “We wanted to keep our young receivers. We are trending in the right direction. We are in it to win it going forward.” (Renck)

, Paton said that they wanted to keep that group together: “We wanted to keep our young receivers. We are trending in the right direction. We are in it to win it going forward.” (Renck) The Broncos brought in LB Zach McCloud for a visit on Tuesday. He ended up signing to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson)

Chargers

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper mentions Week 12 against the Cardinals seems like a reasonable return target for Chargers WR Mike Williams .

. As far as the Chargers not making a move for a receiver at the trade deadline, Popper notes most of the available options either weren’t really available or were too expensive. The lone exception was WR Robbie Anderson , who the Panthers traded to the Cardinals for fifth and seventh-round picks. Popper points out that Anderson is due $12 million in 2023, however, and the Chargers could have been on the hook for some of that if he had been hurt.

, who the Panthers traded to the Cardinals for fifth and seventh-round picks. Popper points out that Anderson is due $12 million in 2023, however, and the Chargers could have been on the hook for some of that if he had been hurt. Popper thinks the real missed opportunities for the Chargers were on the edge rusher market, as the Eagles got DE Robert Quinn from the Bears for just a fourth-round pick. He would have been an excellent fit to reunite on the other side of OLB Khalil Mack and would have given the Chargers valuable depth when DE Joey Bosa returns, which could be in Week 14.

from the Bears for just a fourth-round pick. He would have been an excellent fit to reunite on the other side of OLB and would have given the Chargers valuable depth when DE returns, which could be in Week 14. Popper mentions Chargers LB Drue Tranquill and OT Trey Pipkins are making solid cases to be re-signed this offseason when their deals expire.

and OT are making solid cases to be re-signed this offseason when their deals expire. As far as job security for GM Tom Telesco or HC Brandon Staley , Popper writes it all depends on if the Chargers can turn this 4-3 start into a playoff berth.

or HC , Popper writes it all depends on if the Chargers can turn this 4-3 start into a playoff berth. Chargers WR Keenan Allen missed practice again on Wednesday. His status is in doubt for Sunday against the Falcons and Staley said his hamstring injury has not “responded the way that we hoped.” (Popper)

missed practice again on Wednesday. His status is in doubt for Sunday against the Falcons and Staley said his hamstring injury has not “responded the way that we hoped.” (Popper) Allen said his hamstring got worse over the bye week while he was training. He said he felt good but not 100 percent going into Week 7 when he played on a snap count, and he said if he plays in the future it will be all or nothing. (Lindsey Thiry)

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes pointed out GM Brett Veach was interested in acquiring WR Kadarius Toney during the offseason but a deal never came together. (Herbie Teope)

pointed out GM was interested in acquiring WR during the offseason but a deal never came together. (Herbie Teope) Toney said he was initially “shocked” to be traded: “My reaction was kind of shocked. I’m just looking forward to develop the opportunity. It feels good to be wanted by a team.” (Nate Taylor)

Raiders

Raiders GM Dave Ziegler thinks QB Derek Carr has done well to learn HC Josh McDaniels‘ system but they must improve their blocking and ability to “get open” for him.

“From the mental side of it — very smart,” Ziegler said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “Picked up the system, learned the system well. and he’s continued to grow into the system. And I think that there’s a natural progression to that. And I think he’s made steady progress in terms of learning the system, learning the checks, being comfortable with the reads, and I think he’s done a good job. He competes very hard. And I think he’s done a lot of good things. I think he’s improved as the season’s [gone] on. We have to help the quarterback, too. We have to be able to get open. Like we’ve talked about, we have to have good protection.”

Ziegler reiterated that Carr has done well but must continue to improve.

“Whether it’s him or another player, they all need to continue to work to improve. But I think Derek’s done a good job. I think he’s done a good job leading the team. I think he’s done a good job managing the game. And like I said, with him and every other player, we want to see continued improvement.”