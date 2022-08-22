AFC Notes: Broncos, Melvin Gordon, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon believes the team wants RB Javonte Williams to handle the lion’s share of carries, but he’s out to prove that he still has some left in the tank.

“To be honest, I think they might have a plan on what they want, kind of hidden in. But as far as rotation, I really don’t know. I think they want Javonte to be the guy,” Gordon said, via Denver ABC 7. “I kind of want to put my best foot forward so when I do get that opportunity, they want to use me more. I know I can still play. I know I still got the juice, man.”

Williams understands that the team wants him to split time with Gordon and believes the timeshare will help the two remain healthy and fresh throughout the year.

“Just our playing style goes together, it’s a change of pace. You get something different every time,” Williams said.

Gordon has his eyes set on winning a Super Bowl. Whatever his role may be, he wants the opportunity to compete on a daily basis and provide value that is beneficial for the team.

“I am a competitor, I want to compete. If you take that away, then the love is kind of gone. In my head, I tell myself it’s not the case (where a decision has been made). You have to earn it. That keeps me focused,” Gordon said. “And just be consistent. You never know how the future will play out with anything, but you just have to go out there and ball out. You have to make every opportunity count, whether it’s the same or less as last year. I have to do what it takes —’Hack’ told me coming in, it’s about the Super Bowl. It’s about winning the Super Bowl and we are going to do whatever is best for the team. I’m bought into that 100 percent because I want the ring more than anything. I do feel like I can help this team, so when I get in, I have to show that.”

Chiefs

Chiefs DE Frank Clark is excited about what first-round DE George Karlaftis has brought to the team’s pass rush so far in the preseason.

“Man, I’m ecstatic. Every time George (Karlaftis) do something great out there, I’m happy for him,” Clark said, via ChiefsWire.com. “And you wanna be, that’s a rookie in the league coming into a hard league where you don’t really know what’s going on. He’s just trying to find his way and it’s dope just seeing him every week, week to week, doing what he has to do in the games. People don’t see the work that he’s putting in on Monday through Friday, with games being on Saturday right now. But he’s putting in a lot of work through the week and it’s showing up for him in the game.”

Karlaftis personally knows that he still has improvements to make if he wants to make an impact during his first NFL season.

“No, it’s a challenge every play,” Karlaftis said. “Playing against the best of the best here and it’s a great challenge. I love it and just got to keep getting better. There’s stuff everybody’s got to improve on.”

Chiefs veteran DE Carlos Dunlap is dealing with an Achilles issue and is not scheduled to practice on Monday. (Matt Derrick)

is dealing with an Achilles issue and is not scheduled to practice on Monday. (Matt Derrick) Field Yates reports that the Chiefs put in a waiver claim for TE Kendall Blanton, who was waived by the Rams and ended up going to the Commanders who had a higher priority

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels had high praise of DE Maxx Crosby and thinks that more teams are recognizing him as a high-quality defensive end.

“He’s doing it because he does it every day,” McDaniels said, via ProFootballTalk. “What happens when you get noticed or people see what you’ve done and accomplished in a year, or your short time in the league, and then what happens when you get recognized like that? Because now, it’s different. Because there are people that know he’s been very disruptive, very productive in his role. It takes more from that person to continue to ascend and continue to produce at that same level or beyond it, which I know is what Maxx wants to do.”

McDaniels added that Crosby has a high work ethic to improve and “sets the standard” in their locker room.

“He does everything every day that you could ask a player to do to help himself get better and help our team get better. There’s no greater compliment that I could give him than that. There’s nothing else I would tell him, ‘You need to do A, B, and C’ — he’s already doing them. He brings a lot of his teammates with him. He sets the standard for our work ethic, the way we practice, how we go about our jobs, how he is in the meetings. Everything that you would want from a player that’s trying to ascend, he’s doing it.”