AFC Notes: Broncos, Patriots, Ravens

Broncos

Denver 7’s Troy Renck says that so far there’s little traction on a long-term deal between the Broncos and DT Dre’Mont Jones , although there’s mutual interest from both sides in getting one done.

Renck adds there's no guarantee the Broncos use the tag on Jones to prevent him from reaching unrestricted free agency. The tag would be $19.7 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season, or $17.4 million if Denver used the lower, transition number.

KUSA’s Mike Klis reports the Broncos want DL coach Marcus Dixon and secondary coach Christian Parker to remain on their staff.

Ian Rapoport reports that the Broncos and Eagles had interest in former Eagles LB coach and new Cardinals DC Nick Rallis, who will join Jonathan Gannon in Arizona.

Patriots

Albert Breer spoke about the Patriots’ quarterback situation with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, noting the team may not see a large gap between them, especially after HC Bill Belichick was unhappy with the way Jones handled certain things in his sophomore season.

“I don’t think Bill appreciated the way that Mac handled some of the stuff last year,” Breer told NBC Sports Boston. “There’s a way that I think Bill thinks a franchise quarterback should conduct himself. And for the most part, (Tom) Brady did conduct himself that way. I think there were certain things in the way that Mac handled his second year as a pro that Bill didn’t appreciate.”

Breer answered questions about if the team would consider trading Jones to an interested team such as the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I don’t know how in love the Raiders are with Mac,” Breer said. “Like, if you’re talking about getting their first-round pick, I don’t think that’s happening.”

“I think they would,” Breer added on a potential deal with the Raiders. “Internally, I don’t know if they see this massive gap between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. I’m not saying they think Bailey’s as good as Mac, but there was some element of Bailey doing what he was coached to do last year that I think gave Bailey the edge to some degree for a little while there. So I think it’ll be interesting to see what would happen if a real offer came along. I don’t think a real offer is going to come along, but it’d be interesting to see what would happen if a real offer did come along.”

Ravens

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec notes the Browns might try to fill their vacancy at QB coach after losing Drew Petzing to the Cardinals by looking inside the division to Ravens QB coach James Urban .

Zrebiec notes Urban is friends with Browns HC Kevin Stefanski, who has tried to hire Urban in the past. The Ravens had blocked him before as it would have been a lateral move but Zrebiec thinks the team might be more willing to let Urban go this offseason as it shakes up its staff.