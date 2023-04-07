AFC Notes: Broncos, Raiders, Hunter Renfrow

Broncos

Broncos OL Billy Turner wanted to make it clear that he’s not injury prone and is past the two “freak injuries” in his knee.

“I was banged up the last year or so from an injury I had in Green Bay, which people I think are little bit nervous about,” Turner said, via Denver Gazette. “But I’m kind of back to 100 percent, and the healthiest I’ve been in the last two years.”

Turner said he has no knowledge of the Broncos wanting to re-sign him but said he’d be open to a return to Denver.

“I mean, I’d be open to a return anywhere if it’s the right situation for me…I don’t completely shut the door on anything in this business,” Turner said.

Turner said he believes he still has a few more good years in him.

“I would think I could definitely play three more fairly easily, just physically with my body,” Turner added. “I would love to get to 15.”

Hunter Renfrow

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels is optimistic about WR Hunter Renfrow filling the infamous slot-receiver role filled by Wes Welker and Julian Edelman in his New England offenses and believes Renfrow is ready to take the next step if he can stay healthy.

“I would love to believe that. Yes,” McDaniels said via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “And again, Hunter battled through the concussion and the oblique, so it wasn’t a clean year for him relative to his health. I just talked to him a couple of weeks ago, and it seems like he is healthy and in a good place in terms of working out and being ready to go. I would just love for him to have the opportunity to be healthy and go through the whole offseason and then into training camp and feel good about going into the season. Obviously, he was a big reason why I was excited about being here. I have had a long history of these kind of guys that I have had the chance to work with, and I am still super excited about it.”

Raiders

Florida State S Jammie Robinson has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Raiders. (Tony Pauline)

has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Raiders. (Tony Pauline) The Raiders met with TCU CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson following his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

following his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Minnesota S Jordan Howden will attend the local pro day for the Raiders. (Ryan Fowler)

will attend the local pro day for the Raiders. (Ryan Fowler) Justin Melo reports Shepherd OT Joey Fisher met privately with the Raiders before his pro day.

met privately with the Raiders before his pro day. Raiders OL Alex Bars‘ one-year, $1.08 million deal includes a $167,500 signing bonus. He can also earn up to $127,500 in per-game roster bonuses, $125,000 in workout bonuses, and up to $750,000 in playing time and performance incentives, via Aaron Wilson.

one-year, $1.08 million deal includes a $167,500 signing bonus. He can also earn up to $127,500 in per-game roster bonuses, $125,000 in workout bonuses, and up to $750,000 in playing time and performance incentives, via Aaron Wilson. Raiders QB Brian Hoyer‘s two-year, $4,500,000 deal includes an $875,000 signing bonus and base salaries of $1,165,000 in 2023 and $1,210,000 in 2024. He can earn up to $255,000 in per-game roster bonuses and is owed a $955,000 roster bonus and $40,000 workout bonus in 2024, per OverTheCap.