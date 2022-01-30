AFC Notes: Broncos, Raiders, Josh McDaniels

Broncos
- PFN’s Tony Pauline notes Broncos TE Noah Fant is one of the players enthused by the arrival of new HC Nathaniel Hackett, as he’s told people: “They’ll start throwing me the ball more.”
- The Denver people Pauline has talked to, including their contingent at the Shrine Bowl, are highly optimistic about landing Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and were a little surprised it didn’t happen last April.
Josh McDaniels
- Jordan Schultz says he’s heard Patriots OC Josh McDaniels blew the Raiders’ search committee and owner Mark Davis away with his interview, particularly with his plans for QB Derek Carr.
- Schultz adds McDaniels outlined a new offensive system that continues to rely heavily on play-action passing and features two-tight end sets with Darren Waller and Foster Moreau.
- He also talked about featuring RB Josh Jacobs in the red zone and adding more pre-snap motion to make the Raiders’ offense less predictable.
- Patriots HC Bill Belichick compared Josh McDaniels to Alabama HC Nick Saban: “Nick knew what every player on the field was doing. He knew what the guard’s keys were, he knew what the RB was keying, he knew what the nose was doing, he knew what everybody on the field was doing. Josh is kind of the same way…” (Mike Giardi)
Raiders
- Bears DC Sean Desai would be a candidate for the same role in Las Vegas if McDaniels were to get the job. (Brad Biggs)
- According to Albert Breer, the Raiders were looking to hire their general manager and coach as a pair, which could have consisted of Ed Dodds and Jim Harbaugh, John Spytek and Todd Bowles. However, they eventually chose to hire the Patriots duo of Dave Ziegler with Josh McDaniels.
