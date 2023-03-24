AFC Notes: Broncos, Raiders, Titans

Broncos

Broncos recently signed OT Mike McGlinchey said HC Sean Payton was quick to put emphasis on their offensive line this offseason.

“That’s one of the first things he and I spoke of,” McGlinchey said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “I think he’s proven it through his track record over the 16 years he was in New Orleans is he invested big time in his offensive line and obviously it’s the most important thing to him. I think for all of time, football has been won, lost and controlled at the line of scrimmage and dominating the line of scrimmage.”

McGlinchey also thinks it’s important to have a strong offensive line in order to create a functional offense.

“He understands that, and it’s shown in the way he addressed the team in the first couple weeks of free agency. I’m a believer in that. I think in order to win games and control games and to have a good game plan, you need to be able to block people. And you need to be able to block people well and have no doubt about what’s going on up front. I think that’s what he’s trying to build in Denver.”

McGlinchey feels fortunate to come from the 49ers after a strong five years in San Francisco and is confident the Broncos are “that and more.”

“I was fortunate to see for five years how a great organization is run,” McGlinchey said. “And I believe the Denver Broncos are that and more. With the ownership, I think they’re poised to become one of the best ownerships in football. They have spoken highly about their commitment to the team, using their resources to make life easier and be able to put ourselves in a position to compete. If you look around the NFL, there are probably 15 to 20 places where that’s an uphill battle.”

Raiders

Raiders’ recently signed S Marcus Epps said it is “bittersweet” leaving the Eagles after four years in Philadelphia, but is happy to start his career in Las Vegas.

“This past year was honestly some of the most fun I’ve had playing football since I was a kid,” Epps said, via NFL.com. “It was definitely bittersweet leaving. I made some brotherhoods, some bonds with those guys that are for life, and definitely enjoyed my time (in Philadelphia), but at the same time I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Epps is hoping he can help mentor some of the young players on their defense.

“It’s not easy getting to this league, it’s even harder staying in the league, and it’s even harder to continuously be a starter in this league,” Epps said. “Hopefully there are some things I can kind of give to the younger guys in the room and help them out.”

Epps reflected on entering his fifth year in the league after being a sixth-round pick in 2019.

“When I signed, kind of reflecting, it’s just been a crazy journey, honestly. Lots of ups and downs, and for me the biggest thing was just not a lot of people believed in me, but the few that did, that helped me a lot,” Epps said. “And most importantly, I believed in myself as well. I’ve always had that mindset of ‘The only person I really need to believe in me is me.'”

According to Mike Garafolo, the Raiders met with Alabama QB Bryce Young prior to his Pro Day on Thursday.

Titans

Titans’ recently signed OLB Azeez Al-Shaair feels he has a great opportunity in Tennessee to contribute and become a leader.

“I think it’s a great opportunity. I am grateful to be here, to be a Titan,” Al-Shaair said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site. “Obviously linebacker right now is a position of need, so I am grateful to come in here and show everybody what I am about. I feel like I have so much to bring to the team, as a football player and as a person, as a leader.”

Al-Shaair signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic in 2019. He feels grateful for his journey to receiving a one-year deal from the Titans.

“At the end of the day,” Al-Shaair said. “I can’t write a better story than God can have for me. I always say it’s God’s timing, because at the end of the day it’s going to happen when it’s supposed to happen. I wouldn’t change anything that’s happened to me up to this point, because I am exactly where I am supposed to be. I couldn’t write it any better.”