AFC Notes: Broncos, Russell Wilson, Chiefs, Raiders, Aaron Rodgers

Broncos HC Sean Payton knows that QB Russell Wilson isn’t happy with his 2022 campaign and is willing to do what it takes to find success with the veteran quarterback next season.

“It wasn’t the type of season he wanted to have,” Payton said, via Pro Football Talk. “I feel like the last couple of weeks, we saw a little bit more of maybe what we were expecting or accustomed to. I say, ‘We,’ [meaning] you all when you signed them. I think the No. 1 job for us as coaches in evaluating our players [is deciding] what are the things that they do really well. Then, let’s try to put them in those positions. At least that’s the starting point, and I think that it is important to highlight their strengths and minimize maybe any weaknesses.”

“Here’s what I know,” Payton continued. “I know that he’s a hard worker. I know he’s an extremely hard worker, and that’s important. You take that and you understand the skill set. He’s won a lot of games in Seattle. . . . Then you go from there. That’s the same case — although it’s a much more visible position, it’s the same case and the same goal for us with every player on this roster. What do they do well? It’s easy to point out what players don’t do well, and there are certain coaches that tend to look at it that way. I kind of was taught early on, ‘Hey, what is it they do well? Let’s have them do those things.’ None of us want to go — I don’t like singing, period, but none of us want to be at a karaoke bar with a song we don’t know the words to. How do we get them comfortable and highlight their strengths? That’s the process that’s going to begin right now. I’m learning about every one of these players, not just Russell.”

Chiefs

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo is thrilled to have CB L’Jarius Sneed cleared from the concussion protocol ahead of the Super Bowl.

“Huge,” Spagnuolo told NFL.com. “When we didn’t have him last week, it was a huge concern. The young guys stepped up, but L’Jarius is really important to us. He’s our leader back there. He makes plays for us. Played a lot of different positions, and I’m glad he’s cleared and ready to go.”

“We know if something happens, we can fall back on those guys,” Spagnuolo added. “Those guys haven’t blinked all year long when they’ve had to go in. It’s a credit to the guys that coach them. … It’s a really close unit together. It’s been huge. L’Jarius is certainly a leader of that group.”

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney said he’s “definitely” playing in the Super Bowl. (Chiefs Wire)

Raiders

Raiders WR Davante Adams made it clear he would love for the team to acquire QB Aaron Rodgers if he was made available this offseason.

“A million percent,” Adams said, via Las Vegas Review-Journal. “A hundred percent, that’s exactly what I’m trying to portray.”

Adams said teaming up with Rodgers again would be a “dream scenario.”

“Would I be interested in having Aaron Rodgers throw to me?” Adams said. “Yes. I would love that…I would love to have that, and obviously, that would be a dream scenario. One that I’m very familiar with.”

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs also threw his support behind the possibility of Rodgers heading out west and hinted towards him growing more fond of staying with the team.

“Of course, it’s A-Rod. That’s Aaron Rodgers,” Jacobs said. “But yeah, he’s a dog. If he was to come over here, I feel like that would change the aspect of a lot of things.”

Adams said he plans on having conversations with GM Dave Ziegler and HC Josh McDaniels about bringing Rodgers to Las Vegas.

“There’s a lot of conversations to be had, still, in the near future,” Adams said. “We’ll see what happens, but that’s obviously something I’d go in and talk about.”

Rodgers said at a golf tournament last week the Raiders fans in attendance made it clear that they wanted him in Las Vegas.

“I’m just gonna say that the predominant team that we hear when we’re walking is Raiders,” Rodgers said. “A lot of Raiders fans are encouraging me. A lot of ‘Davante misses you’ comments. So we’re having some fun with it.”