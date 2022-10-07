AFC Notes: Broncos, Russell Wilson, Ravens, Steelers, Kenny Pickett

Broncos

Following Thursday’s 12-9 loss to the Colts, Broncos QB Russell Wilson admitted that he must play better after throwing two interceptions.

“It’s very simple. At the end of the day, I have to be better,” Wilson said, via BroncosWire. “I have to play better. This team, this defense played their butts off tonight. … At the end of the day, throwing two interceptions can’t happen. Can’t happen. I let the team down tonight.”

Wilson is confident that he will respond and they will turn things around.

“The good thing is that one thing I know about myself is [that] I’m going to respond. I don’t know any other way. I always believe in myself. I always believe in this team. I believe in what we can do. I believe in what I can do.”

Wilson reiterated that he’s focused on improving.

“We’re all still together focused on trying to do whatever it takes,” Russell said. “It starts with me, and I’ll make sure that I do that.”

Jeremy Fowler reports that initial tests on Broncos LB Baron Browning ‘s wrist injury came back negative and he’s scheduled to undergo an MRI.

(knee) is considered week-to-week and LB Baron Browning (wrist) is day-to-day with a wrist injury.

Ravens

Ravens OC Greg Roman is excited to have RB Gus Edwards (ACL) back at practice: “The Bus is back and there’s going to be trouble. Is that song?” (Jamison Hensley)

is excited to have RB (ACL) back at practice: “The Bus is back and there’s going to be trouble. Is that song?” (Jamison Hensley) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald said recently signed LB A.J. Klein provides position flexibility given he can line up at all three linebacker spots: “He’s going to provide some position flexibility for us and needed depth. We’ll see where it goes.” (Jamison Hensley)

said recently signed LB provides position flexibility given he can line up at all three linebacker spots: “He’s going to provide some position flexibility for us and needed depth. We’ll see where it goes.” (Jamison Hensley) Regarding Baltimore’s unconfirmed signing of WR Andy Isabella to the practice squad, HC John Harbaugh responded that he cannot provide further comments on Isabella and there are “on-going conversations” between the receiver and the front office: “That’s not something we can comment on right now. There are a lot of on-going conversations, I’m sure, with Eric [DeCosta, Ravens GM] and those guys.” (Jamison Hensley)

to the practice squad, HC responded that he cannot provide further comments on Isabella and there are “on-going conversations” between the receiver and the front office: “That’s not something we can comment on right now. There are a lot of on-going conversations, I’m sure, with Eric [DeCosta, Ravens GM] and those guys.” (Jamison Hensley) Harbaugh is confident in ILB Patrick Queen ‘s catching ability despite dropping two possible interceptions so far this season: “I know he has good hands. I think the two kind of surprised him, more than anything. The next one he catches, it’s going to be kind of fun. There’s going to be a good celebration.” (Jamison Hensley)

‘s catching ability despite dropping two possible interceptions so far this season: “I know he has good hands. I think the two kind of surprised him, more than anything. The next one he catches, it’s going to be kind of fun. There’s going to be a good celebration.” (Jamison Hensley) As for the possibility of OT Ronnie Stanley making his season debut, Harbaugh wouldn’t comment on his availability for Week 5 but is “feeling good” about his recovery: “I’m feeling good. We’ll see where we’re at. I’m not going to really comment on who’s playing and who’s not playing.” (Jamison Hensley)

Steelers

Steelers first-round QB Kenny Pickett said that Mitch Trubisky has been very supportive of him now that the rookie’s been named the starting quarterback.

“Mitch is one of the best teammates I’ve been able to come across. I’m extremely grateful to have him in this room,” Pickett said, via ProFootballTalk. “I supported him a ton when he was in there and he’s done the same for me. That’ll continue and we’re definitely great friends on the field and off the field. So, he’s definitely someone I’m going to lean on throughout this whole experience and he’s been nothing but great to me.”

As for Trubsiky spending last season with the Bills, Pickett said that he will “take some small things” ahead of their Week 5 game against Buffalo.

“Absolutely, yeah. I mean, to a degree,” Pickett said. “I think when guys try to get too cute with it with what they’ve run, to look for singles, to look for certain things, that can kind of get outside the frame of what I need to do in my job. So, I’m going to take some small things here and there, and at the end of the day, trust what I see, trust my reads, go out there and play fast.”