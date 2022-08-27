AFC Notes: Browns, Chuck Clark, Ravens, Kenny Pickett, Steelers

Browns

Tony Grossi believes Browns seventh-round WR Michael Woods is likely to be placed on injured reserve at some point in the near future as the team continues to make roster cuts.

Grossi also isn't ready to write off QB Jacoby Brissett, as the team was able to get far with QB Brian Hoyer in the past, but adds that if QB Joshua Dobbs outperforms Brissett in the final preseason game, then further quarterback controversy is certain to arise.

Ravens

Ravens veteran S Chuck Clark admitted that he was surprised by the team using a first-round pick on Kyle Hamilton this offseason.

“I was definitely surprised. I didn’t know it was going to happen,” Clark said, via BaltimoreRavens.com. “But, right now we’re just going with it.”

Clark also confirmed that he requested a trade earlier this year.

“Me personally, I just felt the situation that I was in, how things were going, of course, yeah I did ask, ‘Can I get out of here?’” Clark said. “And so, I felt like that didn’t happen and I wasn’t just going to give away my spot. If I’m not going to be a starter, it’s going to have to be taken from me.”

Even so, Clark says he’s now “locked in” for the 2022 season.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen moving forward, but I think that what you all have seen so far is how everyone has been in place,” Clark said. “There was definitely a time I didn’t know what was going to happen, honestly. And whatever was to come with that was going to come. At one point I did feel that way, but now that I’m out here with my team, man, I’m just like … I’m here, I’m locked in. They’re going to get what I got for right now. So, whatever comes in the future, that’s what’s going to come.”

Steelers

Steelers’ first-round QB Kenny Pickett felt it was a “great experience” to get playing time in last Saturday’s preseason game against the Jaguars with many of their starters still suited up.

“It’s a great experience,” Pickett said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “You can’t pass up game reps. There really is nothing that duplicates that. To get those couple of drives there against Jacksonville and see those guys in the huddle get used to me, it was a great experience. I’m glad we got some points on the board.”

Steelers WR Chase Claypool praised Pickett for leading a drive down the field to score.

“It is nice to see,” Claypool said. “It’s comforting when you have a rookie quarterback competing for a spot and he is able to drive down the field and score.”

Pickett added that he’ll be able to improve as he continues getting more reps.

“The more you play in the offense, the more comfortable you get,” Pickett said. “The more reps I’ve been getting, the more continuity I’m getting with my teammates. I think you’re seeing improvement, and that’s how it goes in this game.”