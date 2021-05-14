AFC Notes: Browns, Colts, Dolphins

Browns

Browns’ third-round WR Anthony Schwartz mentioned that he trains at the same facility as veteran WR Jarvis Landry and believes it helped him “get a jumpstart” on his career.

“Working out with a five-time Pro Bowler, a guy of his caliber, not everyone gets to do that and I’m in a blessed opportunity where I get to work at the same facility as him and I got to know him a little bit more,” said Schwartz, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I feel like learning from him is going to do a lot for me moving forward and it’s going to help me get a jumpstart on really probably the rest of the rookies out there.”

Schwartz said Landry has preached taking care of his physical health and learning the playbook.

“The main thing that he told me is, you’ve got to take care of your body,” Schwartz said. “He said if he can go back that’s the one thing he would do, just invest more in his body, taking care of it, because that can take you a long way. And then of course, learning the plays, staying in your playbook so that when you get called upon, when it’s your time to go, you’re not looking around lost. You’re ready to go.“

Colts

New Colts’ T Eric Fisher’s contract is technically a two-year deal, with the second year automatically voiding in early 2022 for salary cap purposes. There is also the expectation that Fisher could re-sign in Indianapolis long-term should he perform well in 2021. (Stephen Holder)

Dolphins

Dolphins’ DE Jaelan Phillips doesn’t think that Miami made a risky decision by selecting him in the first round of the draft.

“The proof is in the play,” he said, via Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. “I think my play on the field obviously showed. I didn’t miss a snap. I didn’t miss a game. I didn’t miss a workout. I didn’t miss anything [at UM]. If you watched pro day, you saw the wrist is still working. And, obviously, I’m healthy, so I don’t think it’s a risk at all. We play a dangerous and violent game, and obviously, people get hurt. But I wouldn’t be here today if I was a risk. I think that I’m a guy who does all the right things, does all the extra things to make sure my body is on point, and I truly believe if you take care of your body, your body will take care of you. So that’s kind of how I’ve been living for the last couple of years.”

Phillips also commented on his history of concussions, which was one concern that team’s picked up on during the draft process.

“I had two concussions while I was at UCLA,” Phillips said. “I play football; it’s a physical sport, so ask anybody in the NFL and I guarantee they’ve had some concussions in their time, so it’s nothing to be worried about. Obviously the team was comfortable with my medical history. Just addressing it, I looked at it like I had nothing to hide. I just was forthcoming with everything, and I just really let them get to know me as a person so that they could be extremely comfortable with the situation.”