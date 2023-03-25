AFC Notes: Browns, Elijah Moore, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

New Browns WR Elijah Moore says he has been a fan of WR Amari Cooper since he was young and is excited to have the chance to play next to one of his role models.

“I heard about [Cooper] when I was young,” Moore said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “So hearing him do his thing as far as how he moves and just his dedication to football is how we’re built over there. So major respect.”

Moore also spoke about what he can bring to the team and has already had conversations with the coaches regarding what role he will play.

“My strengths, I feel like I’m a route runner, so wherever they need me, I can do it,” Moore continued. “That’s why I feel like I can go outside and in. I’ve been practicing this since I was 15 years old. This is something I try to craft on, this is something I hold as you would say Coop holds. He’s known for being a route runner. I’ve been studying Coop since I was little.”

“Yeah, man, I’m super excited to play the role that they want me to play,” Moore concluded. “Talking with the coaches and everything, I feel like we are on the same page. I’m just grateful to be here.”

Ravens

When looking into the biggest surprises of the offseason thus far, Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com cites an NFL executive who thinks Lamar Jackson still not signing “anywhere” has been the largest shock.

still not signing “anywhere” has been the largest shock. Utah OL Braeden Daniels worked out for the Saints during his pro day and also met with several other teams including the Jets, Ravens, and Seahawks. (Tony Pauline)

Steelers

Steelers LB Cole Holcomb (foot) said he’ll be ready for OTAs if the Steelers want him to “jump right in” following his rehab from surgery last season, via Brooke Pryor.

(foot) said he’ll be ready for OTAs if the Steelers want him to “jump right in” following his rehab from surgery last season, via Brooke Pryor. Mike Garafolo reports the Steelers hosted Minnesota OL John Michael Schmitz for a visit on Friday.