AFC Notes: Browns, Jaguars, Steelers

Browns
- Rick Stroud reports that the Buccaneers have done research on Browns QB Baker Mayfield in the event that he becomes available via trade.
- By trading for WR Amari Cooper, the Browns will take on $20 million for each of the next three seasons. (Tony Grossi)
- The trade for Cooper also makes it clear that the Browns are interested in trading for Texans QB Deshaun Watson as well. (Jonathan Jones)
- The Browns are “incredibly interested” in Watson and are a “wild-card entry” into the sweepstakes for him, per Aaron Wilson.
- The team has also given WR Jarvis Landry permission to request a trade, meaning that they would clear $14.8 million by moving on from him after taking on $20 million with Cooper. (Spotrac)
- Josina Anderson mentions that while Landry has been given permission to find a trade, there is still a chance he winds up getting a new deal done with the Browns.
Jaguars
- Cameron Wolfe reports that the Jaguars were interested in WR Amari Cooper before his trade to the Browns.
Steelers
- Doug Kyed reports that the Colts and Steelers have been connected to quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Mitchell Trubisky, with both teams potentially looking to draft a quarterback to pair with one of the veterans.
- According to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, the Steelers have a “strong interest” in re-signing free-agent WR/KR Ray-Ray McCloud. However, the receiver is expected to have a solid market and has at least six other teams in contact with his representation.
- Benjamin reports that the 49ers, Packers, Colts, and Lions have all “expressed interest” in him this week and could make offers once the negotiating window opens.
